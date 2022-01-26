February is just a few days away. As usual, today, PlayStation has revealed the list of games that will be available on PS+ throughout the next month. On this occasion, the list is not as strong as many of us would like.

First of all, we remind you that you have until January 31 to download Persona 5 Strikers, Dirt 5 Y Deep Rock Galactic for free. As for next month’s games, between February 1 and 28, 2022, you will have the opportunity to obtain:

–UFC 4 (PS4)

–Tiny Tina’s Assault on Dragon Keep: A Wonderlands One-shot Adventure (PS4)

–Planet Coaster: Console Edition (PS5)

From this list, the game that stands out the most is Tiny Tina’s Assault on Dragon Keep: A Wonderlands One-shot Adventure, since this title is the inspiration of Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, the spin-off of Borderlands that will arrive on consoles and PC next March.

Remember, you have between February 1 and 28 to obtain any of the three previously mentioned titles. On related issues, the director of Horizon Forbidden West talk about the length of the game. Similarly, Call of Duty games will continue to arrive on PlayStation consoles until at least 2023.

Editor’s note:

January 2022 was a big month for PS+, with Person 5 Strikes included. However, it seems that 2022 is progressing somewhat slowly. While the February titles are interesting, with Tiny Tina’s Assault on Dragon Keep: A Wonderlands One-shot Adventure Y Planet Coaster: Console Edition being the most striking, there is nothing that really attracts players like in past months.

Via: PlayStation