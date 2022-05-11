Quintana Roo.- Laura Fernandez is the candidate of the National Action Party (PAN) and the Party of the Democratic Revolution (PRD), for the governorship of Quintana Rooelections that will take place this coming June 05, in this campaign time he has already made known some of his proposals.

The PAN-PRD candidate has several campaign proposals, in which the following stand out:

State popular insurance: This proposal highlights offering services of general medicine, integrative medicine and medical care for pregnant women, clinical analysis of Biometrics, QS, general urine test and medicine of the basic table.

Full-time nurseries and schools.

Unemployment insurance: This insurance will cover for three months with weekly payments to people who lose their source of work. The application will be evaluated by a committee.

Zero Hunger: Expand and strengthen state support programs with pantries for vulnerable families. Design of the basic table of vitamins and minerals for children and older adults. Creation of backyard gardens in rural and urban areas.

Economic diversification: Create an autonomous body with businessmen, civil society, university school principals, farmers and representatives of the Mayan culture for the planning and diversified development of the state

The proposals by Laura Fernandez are published on its website and on its social networks, where it shares day by day the progress of its campaign for the governorship of Quintana Roo.