These are the professions with which you can obtain a visa in Australia

These are the professions with which you can apply for a regional visa
These are the professions with which you can apply for a regional visa
In addition to the work and study visa, there is another which is granted to certain professionals.
More and more people are choosing to pursue attractive careers in the international world of work; which often allow nationals to choose to work in other parts of the world.
Australia has decided to receive a select group of professions which may apply for a regional visa, different from the work visa or study visa to which all persons interested in residing in the country can continue to apply.
The regional visa is the new visa model created for those designated professionals who are interested in residing in Australia and performing in their trade.
This, unlike the work or study visaor, apply to live in rural Australia for a period of five years; besides, you can apply for residency after serving three years in the country.
The application process It has a cost of just over 13 million pesos Colombians, and can be done virtually through the page of the Australian Department of the Interior.
In the same way, the regional visa can also be applied if the person is sponsored by an employer or by a relative who meets the necessary requirements to work and reside in Australia.
As of November 2022, Any person who wants to apply for residency Australian permanent visa holders will need to prove that they have lived and worked in the Australian region while holding one of the visas.
These are the professional profiles that apply for the Australian regional visa:
– Counter
– Pilot
– Soccer player
– Anesthetist
– Cardiologist
– Biochemist
– Specialist or Dental Technician
– Psychologist
– Arts Manager
– Chef
– Construction worker
– Gardener
– Architect
– Carpenter
– Horse Breeder
– Engineer or Agricultural Technician
– Aeronautic engineer
– Botanical
– Electrician
– Cameraman
– Advertising specialist
– Careers related to accommodation and hospitality
Santiago Andres Venera Salazar
INTERNATIONAL WRITING
TIME
