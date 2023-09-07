Argentina’s Lionel Messi begins the defense of his world title on Thursday in the premiere of the extensive South American qualifier for the World Cup in North America-2026in which the ‘Loco’ Marcelo Bielsa makes his official debut at the helm of a renewed Uruguay.

In a packed Monumental stadium -more than eighty thousand tickets were sold in less than two hours-, the world champion, with Messi, Angel Di María, ‘Dibu’ Emiliano Martínez and the rest of the ‘heroes’ of Qatar-2022 start their way to the tournament they will organize United States, Canada and Mexico.

The results

Dangerous Ecuador, a young team with a generation led by Pervis Estupiñán and Moisés Caicedo -record pass in the Premier League from Brighton to Chelsea- who already has World Cup experience, will be his first stumbling block on the first date of the pre-mundial, which will last until September 2025.

Ecuador is “a very good team, with a coach (the Spanish Félix Sánchez) who has a marked line of play. It has players at a good level. It will be very difficult, it is a team that can put us in difficulties,” assured the Albiceleste coach, Lionel Scaloni.

the ladder

The Matics company, which makes statistical analysis, performance and predictions, announced the ranking and the probabilities of qualifying for the 2026 World Cup of the South American teams.

The first three have no lose. The study warns that Brazil and Argentina they have a 99.8 percent chance of going to the World Cup. and the third is Uruguay with 81.2 percent.

Neymar, player from Brazil. Photo: EFE/Vitor Silva/CBF

Matics assures that the fourth box will be for Colombia and gives it 79.8 percent, followed by Peru with 69.6 percent and Chile with 64.7 percent.

And from there down: Ecuador with 64.7 percent, Venezuela has 57.7, followed by Paraguay with 27.8 percent and Bolivia closes the ranking with 20.2.

