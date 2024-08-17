The State Public Security Secretariat (SSPE) announced the names of the 22 people who were transferred from the Social Reintegration Center (CERESO) No. 1 in Aquiles Serdán to the CERESO No. 4 in Parral.

These are: Jose HR, Francisco CM, Emigdio QO, Yordy MD, Baldemar VL, Jose RM, Jesus VO, Alonzo BG, Gerardo CB, Daniel RR, Moises BM, Omar RJ, Francisco CR, Ruben CN, Jose GC, Sergio PC, Luis PG, Jesus MM, Edgar OC, Hector MM, Yuren PP and Antonio MM

These actions were carried out during the day on Friday, August 16, where through a logistical operation, which included personnel from the Proximity Police and Penitentiary Custody, the mobility was carried out safely.

The transfer of persons deprived of their liberty to the interior of the state seeks to be a strategy to combat overcrowding in prisons, by strategically depressurizing them through rearrangements. It is also a strategy to maintain the governability of the penitentiary system itself.