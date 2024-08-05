Juarez City.- Authorities at the Social Rehabilitation Center (Cereso) 3 released the identities of seven of those injured during the fight that took place this afternoon.

Alberto RG, 44 years old, had moderate head trauma, Pedro RR, 52, had a pneumothorax, Edgar Daniel MM, 24, also had moderate head trauma, as did Rafael MR, 36 years old.

Another of the injured is Jonathan AJ, aged 22, who has a stab wound to both forearms, while José Luis VE, aged 40, has stab wounds to both hands.

A seventh injured person is Sergio DS, 40, who suffered a probable fracture in the right humerus.

The injured were taken to receive medical assistance amid a strong security presence, as observed at the General Hospital.