In an exciting event, Manzana finally presented the much anticipated models of iPhone 15. The details and specifications of these devices are now available on the official site of Apple Mexicoand the news of the pre-sale has generated great expectation.

Among the most notable innovations of the iPhone 15 is the return of the dynamic island, along with stylish frosted glass on the camera bumps. The screen appears even brighter and users will be able to choose between two sizes: 6.1 and 6.7 inches.

Available in five pastel shades, these devices are made with recycled materials, demonstrating the commitment of Manzana with sustainability.

One of the most notable surprises is the transition to the port USB-C for charging, marking a significant change with respect to the connector Lightning which has been emblematic in previous generations.

Here are the prices for the models iPhone 15 in its most basic versions:

iPhone 15: From $19,499 pesos.

iPhone 15 Plus: From $21,999 pesos.

iPhone 15 Pro: From $23,999 pesos.

iPhone 15 Pro Max: From $28,999 pesos.

The pre-sale of these devices will begin on September 15 at 6 am and will conclude on September 22.

Via: Manzana

Editor’s note: It seemed very cheap to me for a new model until I checked the official site. It is time to consider whether it is worth buying this new iPhone model for which I do not find enough new features or if it is more convenient to purchase a Pro 14 or even 13, which will surely drop in price brutally in the coming days.