Clients in a shack on the Malecón, in 2019, the last year before the pandemic. / javier carrió n/ agm

The barracks will return this year to the Murcia Spring Festival. After the stoppage forced by the pandemic, the huertanos will be able to reinstall one of the main symbols of these holidays so that the Murcians can taste the Murcian gastronomy. Table service has increased by €10. These are the prices of the menu that the peñas orchards have established.

Tapas and tastings Sausage

€1.50

Blood sausage

€1.30

Sausage

€1.30

Morcón and butifarrón

€1.30

Sausage and longaniza

€1.30

Kid

€1.30

Loin

€1.50

Bacon

€1.40

Sobrassada

€1.30

Sobrasada with cheese

€2.50

tortilla wedge

€1.30

Large plate of michirones

€3.00

Small plate of michirones

€1.80

Whole cooked potato

€1.00

Cooked potato with garlic

€1.10

garlic shell

€1.10

Baked potato with garlic

€1.00

zarangollo shell

€2.50

broth with ball

€1.50

fried chard

€1.30

fresh cheese triangle

€1.30

Partridges

€1.00

Murcian salad

€1.50

boiled egg

€0.80

Pepper Salad

€2.30

ratatouille ration

€2.50

ration of olives

€1.00

breadbasket

€1.20 See also The International Airport of the Region of Murcia launches new direct routes with Norway in June

Beverages glass of wine

€0.70

beer cane

€1.20

Glass of beer

€1.40

Third of beer:

€1.40

Beer can

€1.40

One liter mug of beer

€5.50

liter jug ​​of wine

€4.00

Juan Gil wine bottle

€8.50

Soft drinks (bottle)

€1.30

bitter

€1.30

Tonic

€1.50

Mineral water

€1.00

soda can

€1.50

Alcohol-free beer

€1.50

One and a half liter water

€1.50

Half liter soda

€1.20

liter jug ​​of sangria

€5.50