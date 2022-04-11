One of the emblems of the Bando de la Huerta and the Burial of the Sardine returns after the break due to the pandemic
The barracks will return this year to the Murcia Spring Festival. After the stoppage forced by the pandemic, the huertanos will be able to reinstall one of the main symbols of these holidays so that the Murcians can taste the Murcian gastronomy. Table service has increased by €10. These are the prices of the menu that the peñas orchards have established.
Tapas and tastings
-
Sausage
€1.50
-
Blood sausage
€1.30
-
Sausage
€1.30
-
Morcón and butifarrón
€1.30
-
Sausage and longaniza
€1.30
-
Kid
€1.30
-
Loin
€1.50
-
Bacon
€1.40
-
Sobrassada
€1.30
-
Sobrasada with cheese
€2.50
-
tortilla wedge
€1.30
-
Large plate of michirones
€3.00
-
Small plate of michirones
€1.80
-
Whole cooked potato
€1.00
-
Cooked potato with garlic
€1.10
-
garlic shell
€1.10
-
Baked potato with garlic
€1.00
-
zarangollo shell
€2.50
-
broth with ball
€1.50
-
fried chard
€1.30
-
fresh cheese triangle
€1.30
-
Partridges
€1.00
-
Murcian salad
€1.50
-
boiled egg
€0.80
-
Pepper Salad
€2.30
-
ratatouille ration
€2.50
-
ration of olives
€1.00
-
breadbasket
€1.20
Beverages
-
glass of wine
€0.70
-
beer cane
€1.20
-
Glass of beer
€1.40
-
Third of beer:
€1.40
-
Beer can
€1.40
-
One liter mug of beer
€5.50
-
liter jug of wine
€4.00
-
Juan Gil wine bottle
€8.50
-
Soft drinks (bottle)
€1.30
-
bitter
€1.30
-
Tonic
€1.50
-
Mineral water
€1.00
-
soda can
€1.50
-
Alcohol-free beer
€1.50
-
One and a half liter water
€1.50
-
Half liter soda
€1.20
-
liter jug of sangria
€5.50
Other products
-
Stews
€5.50
-
rice
€6.00
-
paparajote
€1.20
-
Custard
€2.50
-
Rice pudding
€2.50
-
Coffee pot
€0.80
-
mistela
€0.80
