He Apple Vision Pro It has become one of the most popular technological devices in recent weeks. In the United States, it is now possible to purchase one of these viewers for $3,499 dollars, approximately $62 thousand Mexican pesos. Along with this, at the moment there is no release date for this piece in Mexico. However, if you already want to have the Apple Vision Pro in your hands, You can choose to buy on sites like Mercado Libre, where some users are asking for up to $100 thousand pesos.

Right now, you can enter Mercado Libre, and check out a couple of offers for the Apple Vision Pro. Those looking to buy this device with 256 GB memory can pay between $81,000 and $89,999 pesos. For its part, the 512 GB version costs $95 thousand pesos. Finally, The 1 TB edition is available for the modest amount of $99,999 pesos.

If you can't wait, you can buy some #AppleVisionPro in @Free market for 89,999 pesos for the 256 GB model, 96,000 for the 512 GB model and 99,999 pesos for the 1 TB model. More than 30,000 pesos difference with USA prices. Would you spend that much money on a gadget? pic.twitter.com/MzMC90DdRD — Javier Matuk (@jmatuk) February 10, 2024

As we already mentioned, The Apple Vision Pro is not yet officially available in Mexico. It is unknown when it will be available in our region, and the official price it will have. However, it is very likely that those who wish to purchase this device directly from Apple will not have to spend almost $100 thousand pesos to do so.

In case it is not clear, In Mercado Libre people are selling the Apple Vision Pro for $30 thousand pesos more compared to its price in the United States. It could be cheaper to pay for a direct trip to this country, buy the scope, and return to Mexico. On related topics, they test the durability of this device. Likewise, a foldable iPhone would already be in development.

Editor's Note:

Resellers are a joke, who abuse those who decide to buy certain products at an extremely high price. It is a vicious circle that feeds on the fear of being left out of trends, something that is not bad, and more people should understand that they should not always be present in what is popular.

Via: Free market