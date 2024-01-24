As expected, HBO Max has changed its name to Max, and with this, a series of changes have come to the platform. Although there is still a month left for this service to begin in Mexico, The prices of the three different subscriptions that will be available in our country have already been revealed.

It will be from next February 27, 2024 when Max arrives in shape in Mexico. Once this happens, three different subscription options will be available, with the cheapest integrating ads. These are all the options available in our country:

Basic Plan with Ads:

This plan will allow users to enjoy the Max catalog, and will include advertising.

Two devices simultaneously.

Full HD resolution.

The monthly subscription will cost 149 pesos and the annual subscription will cost 1,179 pesos.

Standard Plan:

Content can be viewed on two devices simultaneously.

Full HD resolution.

Up to 30 content downloads available to view without an internet connection.

The monthly subscription will cost 199 pesos and the annual subscription will cost 1,779 pesos.

Platinum Plan:

It will provide the best experience for the consumer.

Four devices simultaneously.

Full HD or 4K resolution and with Dolby Atmos sound, in the content where it is available.

Up to 100 content downloads available to view without an internet connection.

The monthly subscription will cost 249 pesos and the annual subscription will cost 2,397 pesos.

Once Max arrives in Mexico, All HBO Max users will be able to continue paying the same price and maintain their subscription options “for a limited time.” Currently, it is unknown when the change will take effect, forcing all users to adapt to the platform changes. We can only wait.

We remind you that Max will still offer content from HBO, Warner Bros, DC, Discovery, Discovery Home & Health, ID, Cartoon Network, Discovery Kids and Adult Swim, which results in more than 37 thousand hours of content of all kinds. On related topics, Netflix will increase the price of its subscription. Likewise, HBO Max will compensate new users.

Editor's Note:

Max's idea is unnecessary. HBO Max is working great right now, and the change is just a way to continue getting every last cent out of the public. As always, it all falls on consumers, and if subscriptions increase, then Warner Bros. has no reason to change.

Via: Forbes