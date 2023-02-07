In the coming days and weeks, all Formula 1 teams will show their cars. View all Formula 1 cars for next season below.

Alfa Romeo 2023 F1 © Alfa Romeo Racing Media



Haas F1: February 2 (online)

On Tuesday afternoon at 3 p.m., the Haas team unveiled its car for 2023. The car will be known as the VF23. Title sponsor MoneyGram, new to the team this year, has, as expected, been given a prominent place on both the front wing and the end of the chassis. Compared to last season’s design, the American racing stable has opted for more black accents this season.



Red Bull: February 3 (New York)

Red Bull has only shown the livery in the United States and not the 2023 car. With this, the team of Max Verstappen and Sergio Pérez wants to prevent competition from running away with only important details of the new design. For that reason, only the livery of the RB19, which is largely the same as last season, has been revealed. It was also announced that Red Bull and Ford will be joining forces in the motor field from 2026.



Williams: February 6 (online)



Williams is the third Formula 1 team to reveal its livery for the coming year. With the FW45, a blue color scheme has again been chosen. Williams, like Haas and Red Bull, chose to only present the design of the car to the outside world. The British racing stable also announced the collaboration with oil company Gulf.



Alfa Romeo: February 7 (Zurich)

The car with which Valtteri Bottas and Guanyu Zhou have to compete this season has been revealed. Alfa Romeo is also the first F1 team to choose not only to present the livery, but also the 2023 car. The car will look a bit different next year than last season, because the Swiss team has opted for mainly red accents.



Check below the dates on which the other cars will be announced.

AlphaTauri: February 11 (New York)

Aston Martin: February 13 (Silverstone)

McLaren: February 13 (McLaren Technology Centre)

Ferrari: February 14 (location unknown)

Mercedes: February 15 (Silverstone)

Alpine: February 16 (London)





