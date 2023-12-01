We have officially reached the month of December, and with that there are many premieres within the different streaming services that exist today, in fact, Netflix has already announced the programs that people cannot miss for any reason. And to continue with the trend, Disney Plus has done the same, since they already said what people will be able to enjoy by paying for a month of the basic plan or together with Star Plus.
Among the premieres, the most important is Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, which was originally highly anticipated this year in theaters and which in the end did not convince too much due to the excessive use of CGI. There is also the second season of What If?, in which we will see the most important heroes of the MCU do things that go outside the original timeline.
Here the complete schedule:
Series:
December 2
Doctor Who: The Wild Blue Faraway (Special)
December 8
What a Claus family! (Season 2)
December 9
Doctor Who: The Laughter (Special)
December 22th
What If?… (Season 2)
December 27
Raffaella (premiere)
Films:
December 5th
Isabel Preysler: My Christmas
6th of December
Theater Camp
December 8
Greg’s Christmas Diary: Stuck in the Snow
December 13th
Now And Then: the last song by the Beatles
December 15
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
What a Christmas Eve
December 20th
Percy Jackson and the Olympians
December 29
The mill
Remember that you will be able to enjoy all this content by paying the monthly membership of this streaming service. Being a little inferior to the competition, but it won’t hurt to check in the following days.
Editor’s note: The truth is that the catalog is weak on this occasion, in fact many thought that they were going to put Wish, given that it is a pattern that has been followed with Disney Animation. However, there are more interesting things on platforms like Netflix, examples include Chicks on the Run 2 and also Pokémon Concierge.
