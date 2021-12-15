Spider-Man: No Way Home has hit theaters. Currently, hundreds of people in various parts of the world are watching the new adventure of the arachnid. As this is an MCU movie, you can expect a couple of post-credits scenes that will thrill fans of this cinematic universe. Thus, here we explain what happens in these additional scenes.

WATCH OUT! SPOILERS FROM SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME NEXT:

Total, Spider-Man: No Way Home has two post-credits scenes. In the first of these we see Eddie Brock, played by Tom Hardy, in a bar in Mexico. Let us remember that at the end of Venom: Let There Be Carnage, this character was transported to the MCU. Here, a waiter explains to this character the situation of the Avengers and Thanos.

However, Venom abruptly returns to his original universe, not before leaving a small trace of the symbiote in the MCU. While the future of Spider-Man is yet to be defined, this seems to indicate that the black suit and a new version of Venom would be in the plans for Tom Holland’s Spider-Man.

Afterwards, the second post-credits scene is not as such a post-credits scene, but a trailer of Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness, which will likely be released to the general public in the next few days. Here we can see Stranger interact with Wanda, who will help the supreme sorcerer on a multidimensional journey.

Along with this, we also have the first look at characters like Shuma-Gorath and América Chávez. However, the biggest revelation was that Doctor Strange Supreme from What If…? will make an appearance as the possible villain of this film.

Then you already know. If you want to see this amazing preview, don’t leave the movie theater until the last minute. Spider-Man: No Way Home It is now available in theaters in Mexico and much of the world. On related topics, these are the first ratings for this movie. In the same way, here we tell you how to block spoilers on social networks.

Editor’s Note:

Spider-Man: No Way Home it was a great movie. I won’t be giving any more spoilers, but fans will be happy with what they see. Similarly, the trailer for Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness It was something I did not expect, but it was a pleasant surprise.

Via: Mr. Sunday Movie