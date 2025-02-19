After finishing the Liga Phase of the New Champions League in eleventh positionReal Madrid had to overcome the ‘playoff’ to achieve its ticket to the round of 16. The fate of the draw dodged the whites, matched with Manchester City, but after a double -game tie cardiac, those of Ancelotti already wait for their new opponent in the continental competition.

Madrid completed a new epic comeback at the first leg. Despite Erling Haaland’s double, Kylian Mbappé, Brahim Díaz and Jude Bellingham, in the discount in the case of English, supposed the First victory of the current European champion at Etihad Stadium.

The second leg was also resolved with a Madrid victory. Mbappé had no mercy with the Manchester picturescoring a double in the first part to virtually sentenced the Playoffs. The Frenchman completed the hat-trick in the second part, although a goal by Nico González made up the result (3-1).

Possible Real Madrid rivals in Eighths

After finishing in the eleventh position in the League phase, the whites separated from the Bayern Munich, with whom he could only cross in a hypothetical final after having passed the Bavarian the repesca against Celtic. The next step to reach the match for the championship will be the round of 16 with Atlético de Madrid and Bayer Leverkusen as possible rivals of Real Madrid.

When will the eighth draw

Although Real Madrid is clear what its options are for the two eighth games that will decide their future in the maximum continental competition, it will not be until This Friday, February 21 from 12:00 p.m. When the draw that determines who will be his next rival is celebrated.