Morelia, Michoacán.- More than 500 natural Christmas trees are ready so that families can take them home and thus decorate their homes with the smell of the countryside this December season, they will be for sale at points of sale and authorized forest plantations.

Families will be able have the experience of choose a natural tree grown and harvested by Michoacan producerssince they can come directly to the plantation areas.

The five points of sale are located in the municipalities of Indaparapeo, Zitácuaro, Zacapu and Nuevo San Juan Parangaricutiro.

Prices of Christmas trees are determined based on the location of the point of sale and the characteristics of the tree; that is, species, height, shape, among others, and They can go from 400 to 1,200 pesos per copy.

The most cultivated species are Pinus ayacahuite, Abies religiosa and Pseudotsuga mensiessi, which meet the appropriate characteristics to be considered as a Christmas decoration; They are distributed in the Oriente region, Purépecha de Michoacán and near the city of Morelia.

Points of sale of Christmas trees 2022 in Michoacán:

Indaparapeo, town of La Arpita with Magdalena Delgado Cortés on the phone: 4433896789. Zitácuaro, property known as La Dieta, with Ricardo García García on the phone 7151621140. Zacapu, Bosque Montaña with Xicoténcatl García Ordaz, on the phone 4432168108. Nuevo San Juan Parangaricutiro, with Gregorio Anguiano, on the phone 4521206887. Cocucho-Charapan Highway, with Mary Sapichu, on the phone 4525252443. In Morelia, the Seventh Christmas Tree Bazaar 2022 will take place from December 2 to 4, at the COFOM facilities with free admission and in a one hundred percent family atmosphere, with hours from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. :00 hours.

The Secretariat of the Environment and Natural Resources of the Federal Government (SEMARNAT) has informed that these 6 points of sale are authorized by the agency, since they comply with all the regulations established to be able to offer these trees, so that families can be safe. to take a Christmas tree that will not harm the environment.

