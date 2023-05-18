Soccer is the most watched and important sport in the world. All the children of the world dream of shining and becoming world stars, but mainly, the South Americans, which is one of the places where soccer is practiced regularly and anywhere in the most populated cities of the countries. The countries that get the most players with Brazil and Argentina, both are the two main ones in South American soccer and the most winners on this side of the globe internationally.
South American football is one of the most competitive in the world at all levels, with the Copa Libertadores being the most important continental tournament. Throughout history, 25 teams have managed to win this tournament but those who have won it in quantity have been Brazilian and Argentine clubs. Generally, the main figures are young players who are sold for millionaire figures to the European soccer elite to succeed and win titles like the Champions League, so they fail to leave a great mark on this South American soccer until they return, perhaps, in the stage end of his career. Usually, these players are called up to the national teams and very rarely become world champions.
Now, taking these circumstances into account, these are the only players to win the UEFA Champions League, the Copa Libertadores and the World Cup:
The historic Brazilian goalkeeper was world champion with Brazil in the 2002 World Cup in Korea-Japan and won the 1997 Copa Libertadores title with Cruzeiro, which allowed him to rise to fame. Furthermore, he won the UEFA Champions League with Milan in 2007.
The historic defender was in the squad that won the 2002 World Cup and was part of the AC Milan team that won the 2003 UEFA Champions League, which allowed him to join this list. While the Copa Libertadores won it in 1999 with Palmeiras.
One of the best full-backs in history made this list thanks to winning the 2002 World Cup with Verdeamarella and was one of the best Milan players who were crowned in 2007 against Liverpool. He is a two-time Copa Libertadores champion in 1992 and 1993 with São Paulo.
One of the best players in the world who was able to get on this list after winning the Copa Libertadores with Atlético Mineiro in 2013. He won the World Cup in 2002 and the Champions League with Barcelona in 2006
Julián Álvarez can be added to this very privileged list since the Argentine player won the 2018 Copa Libertadores with River by defeating Boca in a historic final and is on the verge of a new international consecration at the club level since he will play the final of the UEFA Champions League 2022/23 against Inter with Manchester City in Istanbul. La Araña was always ready and prepared for great things and now he is on the verge of making great history in South American football.
