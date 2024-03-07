If you have always dreamed of exploring different places in the world, but have faced the bureaucracy of obtaining a visa, you will be happy to know that there are 90 countries you can visit with just your passport.

Precisely six of them, located on the Asian continent, give Colombian citizens the opportunity to enjoy a visa-free stay for a period of time that varies between 30 and 90 days, depending on the country.

From paradise islands to archaeological treasures and modern cities, these Asian destinations offer people a wide range of experiences to suit all tastes.

Philippines

It is an archipelago located in Southeast Asia and home to some of the most beautiful beaches in the world, with crystal clear waters and abundant marine life. Places like Boracay, Palawan, Siargao and Cebu are popular destinations for sun and sea lovers.

The Philippines also has historical sites, such as the Intramuros Walled City in Manila, the baroque churches of Bohol and the ancient rice terraces in Ifugao, which are UNESCO World Heritage Sites.

Colombian citizens can stay in the Philippines for up to 30 days without a visa.

Coral reefs are one of the natural attractions of the Philippines. Photo:getty

South Korea

It is a fascinating destination both for its culture and its tradition. Seoul, its capital, is a modern and dynamic metropolis that combines immense skyscrapers with historic palaces and bustling street markets.

The most iconic tourist sites in the country are: Gyeongbokgung Palace, Seoul Tower and Namdaemun Market. Additionally, Korean cuisine is known for its diversity of flavors and unique dishes, such as bulgogi (marinated grilled meat), bibimbap (rice mixed with vegetables and meats), and the iconic kimchi (spicy fermented cabbage).

Those Colombians who wish to visit South Korea may do so for up to 90 days..

South Korea. Photo:Expansion

Singapore

Located in Southeast Asia, Singapore has a large number of green areas and parks, such as the city's botanical gardens (a world heritage site) and Gardens by the Bay, which features themed gardens, greenhouses and nightly light shows.

For families wishing to visit this destination, Singapore also offers a number of family attractions such as Universal Studios, Aquarium Sea and Sentosa Amusement Park.

The stay limit is 90 days.

Singapore. Photo:istock

Hong Kong

It is a dynamic tourist destination that combines impressive urban architecture with rich history and culture. Despite its modernity, this region has archaeological sites such as Sik Sik Yuen Wong Tai Sin Temple, Po Lin Monastery and Man Mo Temple, which offer insight into the city's spirituality and traditions.

From bars and nightclubs in Lan Kwai Fong to light shows in Victoria Harbour, Hong Kong also offers a vibrant nightlife and a variety of entertainment options.

Colombians can enter Hong Kong without a visa for up to 90 days.

1. Hong Kong, China. Photo:iStock

Maldives

They are an archipelago in the Indian Ocean and are known for their stunning beaches with crystal clear waters and colorful coral reefs. Places like Maafushi, Biyadhoo and Fulhadhoo islands are some of the best and most beautiful beaches in the world.

As it is a tropical destination, visitors can enjoy water activities such as diving, snorkeling, kayaking, surfing, paddleboarding, jet skiing and parasailing. As well as boat trips to fish, spot dolphins or whale sharks.

The stay in the Maldives has a limit of 30 days for Colombians.

The Maldives is also a country that requires a Visa to enter Colombian territory. Photo:iStock

Indonesia

Known as the “Nation of a Thousand Islands”, Indonesia is a diverse and fascinating archipelago, located in Southeast Asia, offering a wide variety of tourism experiences.

Although it is a country known mainly for its ancient temples, it also has one of the most famous and impressive beaches, Bali. Which together with the Gili Islands, Lombok and Raja Ampat make Indonesia an ideal destination for lovers of the sun and the sea.

And for the more adventurous, the country offers a wide variety of natural landscapes to explore, such as Mount Bromo in Java, Komodo National Park in the Komodo Islands and spotting orangutans in Tanjung Puting National Park in Borneo.

This destination also receives for hup to 30 days to Colombian tourists.

All of its islands are mountainous with dense tropical forests. Photo:iStock

MARIA JULIANA GONZÁLEZ MERA – INTERNATIONAL EDITORIAL – EL TIEMPO