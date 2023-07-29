Younger people also want to have their radiant smile taste something. They are willing to pay 16 euros a month for additional dental insurance. But the policies have many pitfalls.

BMany people shudder at the thought of going to the dentist – and rightly so: it can not only be painful, but also very expensive. Statutory health insurance only pays part of the cost of dentures and only covers basic care. Additional costs for higher-quality dentures are borne by the patient.

It’s no wonder that the market for supplementary dental insurance, which has a total of 45 providers, is booming. While 13.2 million people had taken out supplementary dental insurance in 2011, by 2021 there were already 17.8 million, according to data from the Association of Private Health Insurance.