Every year the Sinterklaas news is broadcast for several weeks prior to Pakjesavond. All developments regarding the preparations for Pakjesavond can be seen in the Sinterklaas news.

When does the Sinterklaas news start?

The Sinterklaas news can be seen every day from 7 November to 4 December on NPO Zapp at 6 p.m.

Who presents the Sinterklaas news?

Every year Dieuwertje Blok presents the Sinterklaas news. She shares all the news about Sinterklaas and the Pieten with all children in the Netherlands.

Who are the Pieten of the Sinterklaas news?

Besides the Hoofdpiet, there are many more Pieten who help Sinterklaas. These Piets can also be seen in the Sinterklaas news: Boekpiet, Hulppiet, Malle Pietje, Piet de Smeerpoets, Proefpiet, Reserve Piet, Verdwaalpiet, Forget Piet and Wellespiet.

When is the Sinterklaas entry in the Netherlands on television?

The national arrival of Sinterklaas is on Saturday 12 November at 12:00 in Hellevoetsluis.

Where is the Sinterklaas parade broadcast?

The arrival of Sinterklaas can be seen from 12:00 on NPO Zapp.

Who plays Santa Claus?

The role of Sinterklaas has been played by Stefan de Walle since 2011.

What is the name of Santa Claus’ horse?

The current horse of Sinterklaas is called Ozosnel. This horse has been helping Sinterklaas since 2019, after his stallion Amerigo retired.

