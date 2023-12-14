Which Peruvian showbiz couples ended in 2023? Relationships that seemed unbreakable, like that of Eslava Yiddá and Julián Zucchi, they put an end to their romance. Likewise, planned weddings, such as Alle Fuller and Francesco Balbi, they will no longer be realized. In this note, we will give you the long list of Peruvian characters who decided to end their romantic relationship.

What couples ended in 2023?

Fabianne Hayashida and her husband Mario Rangel

Fabianne Hayashida announced divorce from her husband. Photo: LR/Instagram composition

The former reality girl Fabianne Hayashida announced, a few weeks ago, the end of her civil marriage with Mario Rangel. The news shocked netizens. The reasons for the breakup are still unclear.

Flavia Laos and Austin Palao

Flavia Laos and Austin Palao announce their breakup. Photo: LR/Instagram composition

Flavia and Austin They were one of the most beloved couples in the world; However, both actors announced via Instagram that they separated. They did not provide further details and preferred to avoid the cameras when asked about the breakup.

Ale Fuller and Francesco Balbi

Ale Fuller will no longer marry Francesco Balbi. Photo: LR/Instagram composition

Alle Fuller She was happily wearing a beautiful engagement ring. She was going to marry her boyfriend Francesco Balbi; However, rumors of a breakup began to grow little by little. As a result of this, the influencer spoke out and announced that she broke up with her fiancé. Some time later, she was protected by the cameras of Magaly Medina kissing his now co-star from 'The Great Chef', Renato Rossini.

Paolo Hurtado and Rosa Fuentes

Rosa Fuentes and Paolo Hurtado separate after ampay. Photo: LR/Instagram composition

One of the most notorious breakups was that of the marriage Hurtado Fuentes. The fact became known after the soccer player's wife announced her separation after an ampay by the player along with Jossmery Toledo.

Natalia Merino, Cinnamon Style, and Sebastián Guerrero

'Chaz' was supported and a breakup with Merino is known. Photo: LR/Instagram composition

Influencers are also part of this long list. Sebastian Guerrero, husband of Natalia Merino, better known as Cinnamon Style, was caught kissing a woman in a nightclub. Although the couple announced that they had already been separated shortly before the ampaythe fact was unknown to his followers.

Eslava Yiddá and Julián Zucchi

Yiddá Eslava and Julián Zucchi separate, but maintain a friendly relationship. Photo: LR/Instagram composition

It seemed that the romance of Eslava Yiddá and Julián Zucchi It would never come to an end; but a video shared on the official Instagram account ended the enthusiasm of his followers. They decided to end their relationship after long 11 years of romance; However, they ended on good terms and maintain a bond of parents and friends.

Carolina Braedt and Bruno Vega

Carolina and 'Morsi' end their marriage after a year of marriage. Photo: LR/Instagram composition

The model, fashion blogger and youtuber Carolina Braedt and the popular 'Morsi' They separated in the middle of accusations of infidelity and theft of millionaires after a year of marriage. The ex-couple argues over the patent of the cafeteria they both founded: Rutina Café.

Edwin Sierra and Pilar Gasca

Edwin Sierra and Pilar Gasca had a long relationship. Photo: LR/Instagram composition

After seven years of relationship, the media couple broke up. The fact was made public through the model's Instagram account. “Our relationship ended (…). Respect and mutual admiration will always prevail as before.“, reads on the social network. The exact reasons are not known either.

Daniela Sarfati and Oscar López Arias

Daniela Sarfati and Oscar López Arias together. Photo: Instagram

The well-known actors Daniela Sarfati and Oscar López Arias They also broke up after 17 years of marriage. In fact, the actor from the remembered series 'Gamarra' introduced his new partner on his social networks.