To the 2.8% increase in pensions announced by Elma Saiz, Minister of Inclusion, Social Security and Migration, for next year 2025 in compliance with the annual revaluation of pensions, we must add the increase in the complement for reducing the gender gap in contributory pensions.

It is a substitute for the maternity supplement that seeks to repair the damage that women have suffered throughout their professional career due to take the lead role in the task of caring for children.

Who can access this plugin?

This supplement can be accessed by women and men who are beneficiaries of a contributory retirement pension, except for partial retirement, permanent disability or widowhood as of February 4, 2021 and who have had one or more sons or daughters.

Also men who prove, in addition to these requirements, a widow’s pension and one of their children is entitled to an orphan’s pension, or who confirm that their career was interrupted by the birth or adoption of a son or daughter.

Complement amounts

In 2024, the amount of the supplement is 33.20 euros per month per child, up to a maximum of four children, which is equivalent to 464.8 euros per year per child.

1 child: 33.20 euros per month and 464.8 euros per year.

2 children: 66.40 euros per month and 929.6 euros per year.

3 children: 99.6 euros per month and 1,394.4 euros per year.

4 children: 132.8 euros per month and 1,859.2 euros per year.





Thus, by 2025, the complement will become:

1 child: 35.60 euros per month and 498.40 euros per year.

2 children: 71.57 euros per month and 1,001 euros per year.

3 children: 107.36 euros per month and 1,503.04 euros per year.

4 children: 143.15 euros per month and 2,004.1 euros per year.

How to request the complement



The supplement to reduce the gender gap can be requested from the portal ‘Your Social Security Portal’ with digital certificate, electronic DNI or permanent passwordor at the Social Security attention and information centers, by appointment: 901166565/ 915421176.