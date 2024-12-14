Good hygiene is essential and there is a certain satisfaction in feeling fresh after a shower: dry, hydrated and ready to take on the day positively.

However, it turns out that you may not be showering as effectively as you think. A dermatologist has revealed on TikTok the areas that are probably you are not washing well in your daily happiness.

Using the username Dermguru, the doctor Lindsey Zubritsky has published a video titled Areas you are definitely not washing enough in which he warns viewers: “Think twice next time you take a shower.”

Zubritsky encourages viewers to rub these specific areas “more than you already do.” First of all, it stands out behind the ears as a neglected area. “If you rub behind your ears and notice a ‘smell,’ then you need to specifically wash that area frequently,” advises the dermatologist, also warning about the possibility of accumulation of scaly skin, which she exemplifies with a photo.

Furthermore, he states that we may be neglecting the navel, an area that can house “sweat, dirt, debris and buildup.” The expert warns: “In fact, if you don’t clean your belly button enough, you can accumulate enough debris there to cause a belly button stone.”

Zubritsky adds weight to his claim by sharing an image of an ‘omphalolith,’ an uncomfortable condition recognized by the National Institutes of Health as a “accumulation of sebum and keratin in the navel.”

The doctor warns that not cleaning your nails can cause bacterial infections and recommends a deep cleaning: “Use a brush under nails to remove dirtwaste and accumulation,” he concludes.