The thesis is as simple and popular as it is difficult to verify. Masculinity, as a “concept” or as a “phenomenon”, would have gone into decline at some undetermined point in recent decades, perhaps between 1960 and the end of the 20th century. Some attribute it to cultural, social, psychological or political factors. Others relate it to biological indicators of a very diverse nature, from a sharp decrease in sperm concentration to a generalized reduction in muscle mass among men through, above all, a supposed drop in testosterone levels.

Some of those who denounce the alleged decline have also rushed to bring to the fore recipes to try to alleviate, redirect or reverse it. This is the case, in the academic sphere, of Richard Reeves, whose book Of Boys and Men proposes survival strategies for male “identity” in a post-feminist world. Also from the British Niall Ferguson, herald of a neo-imperialism destined to once again “virilize” the geopolitics of the Western world, or from the Canadian Jordan Peterson, promoter of a “male reaction” against “radical feminism.” In another orbit, that of the American digital and media far-right, all types of strategies for restoring lost manhood coexist, from those who insist that men are being victims of the deliberate use of pharmacological and chemical agents, to those who propose the cult of anabolics or Greco-Latin antiquitythe renunciation of masturbation and even “solutions” as strange and exotic as tanning the testicles.

It was necessary, however, for the entrepreneurial ecosystem of Silicon Valley to decide to take action on the matter. If masculinity, as a biological reality or as a way of being in the world, has entered into crisis, why not assess the phenomenon, quantify it and “resolve” it, once and for all, in a technological and scientific way? That’s what Jeff Tang, a self-proclaimed “hacker biological” (biohacker) 27 years old, founder, together with his partner, Andros Wang, of T-partypeculiar startup based in San Francisco.

Testosterone will set you free

Tang organizes T Parties, “parties” with T for testosterone that, in reality, are collective awareness and male “therapy” sessions. For the young entrepreneur, manhood languishes because men have forgotten the essential thing: making an active effort to keep their testosterone levels at “optimal” levels. That is, the higher the better.

His (despite the name of the company he leads, which is so reminiscent of the conservative restoration movement tea party like the tea riots that served as inspiration) would not pretend to be an ideological perspective linked to the right of orbit Trumpian nor to the angry reaction against feminism, but rather a proposal aimed at promoting healthy lifestyles. That is, in Tang’s own words, the promotion of “positive” masculinity.

Tang is based on recent studies that have recorded a gradual decline of blood testosterone levels in both the United States and Denmark and other developed countries. Once it is established that the nectar of masculinity is languishing, Tang believes, it is evident that men’s health and quality of life is threatened.

Last August, as explained by Liz Lindqwister in a sharp chronicle in The San Francisco Standard, T-party brought together a group of men interested in testosterone as an elixir of youth and well-being. They met in a luxurious apartment in the Marina neighborhood, next to San Francisco Bay, among tapestries dedicated to Greek gods, bodybuilding equipment, barrels full of ice water in which to perform “toning” dives, and trays full of smoked salmon, matcha tea and macrobiotic juices.

Tang and Wang had hired the services of a phlebotomist, that is, an expert in blood draws, because the first step to increasing testosterone levels is, of course, knowing them. The guests, “a large score of businessmen, senior managers of technology companies or designers of software” who had paid between 100 and 400 dollars to attend the session, underwent the ritual of drawing the blood sample and waited patiently for the results.

While they waited, Tang, an enthusiastic guy who alternates a sense of humor with a pedagogical tone, explained to them that low testosterone levels can be due to causes as diverse as “stress, lack of sleep or exercise, consumption of alcohol or drugs, an inadequate diet or even poorly directed and calibrated physical efforts.” The solution is, therefore, to reverse this set of bad habits and undergo a strict discipline of diet, exercise and change of habits and attitudes.

But that is not all. For Tang, the mere fact of developing a clear awareness of the importance of testosterone, knowing the optimal levels and sharing with other people the most effective strategies to obtain them would, in itself, have a positive effect on the general health of those interested. in it hacking biological. T-parties therefore aim to be community self-help groups. Safe spaces for male interaction where the testosterone tribe will meet to periodically monitor their “virility” indicators and share the results.

No injections or pills

The novelty of Tang’s approach, according to Lindqwister, is that he provides “natural” recipes that appear sensible and scientific, especially designed for those who have already discarded the supposed magic solutions, that is, the superficial and unverified information of “owners”. gymnasiums who want to sell you vitamin supplements or unscrupulous doctors who prescribe testosterone pills or injections.” Although the founders of T-party acknowledge that they are not biologists or doctors, they do claim to have the advice of a multidisciplinary team of experts that includes, among others, Stanford University neurologist and popularizer Robert Sapolsky.

Lakshmi Varanasi explains in Business Insider Tang describes himself as “a person interested in experimenting with his own health and sharing his findings.” His credentials consist, as he himself claims, in having been able to lead by example: “Following a proven method, I have managed to increase my testosterone levels from 790 [nanogramos por decilitro de sangre] at 1090″.

Tang organized his first “testosterone festival” last May in Colombia. 24 men under 40 years of age provided blood samples, attended a complete presentation and shared experiences after undergoing the mandatory and “healthy” immersion in the ice water tank. The next session was held in New York. The one in San Francisco was the third, and had notable media coverage. Enough to turn T-parties into a fad, we don’t know if it’s ephemeral.

Tang and Wang thus recover the tradition of biohacking, that attempt to “hack” one’s own body by resorting to both changes in lifestyle and technological assistance. It became fashionable in the 2010s, promoted by millionaires like Richard Branson or coaching stars like Tony Robbins. The novelty is that, this time, the umpteenth attempt to hack our body to shape it optimally is aimed exclusively at men and focuses on the androgen substance that regulates aspects such as sexual appetite, pubic, body or facial hair, muscles, sperm production or bone health. He goes to the source of virility with the intention of restoring it in a “scientific” way. As with most technological trends that have taken hold in recent years, the biohacking It has already reached the status of phenomena that are neither created nor destroyed, they are transformed.

The essence of masculinity?

Paul B. Preciado explains it in junkie testo. Testosterone, the hormone secreted by the testicles, has a profound influence on health and the biochemistry of sensitivity. Very low levels of this substance can cause lack of sexual desire, chronic fatigue, loss of muscle mass, irritability, depression or erectile dysfunction. A very marked excess can translate into mood swings, aggression, erratic behavior or a greater susceptibility to cardiovascular diseases and prostate cancer.

Testosterone, in short, is one of many physical parameters that should be kept balanced, such as blood pressure or body mass index. The good news is that maintaining this optimal balance does not require, in most cases, any effort. The range considered “normal” or “healthy” in adult men under 50 years of age is very wide. It ranges between 300 and 1,000 nanograms per deciliter of blood (to be more precise, between 270 and 1,070 according to a recent study at the University of San Diego, California) and there is no evidence that values ​​close to 1,000 are preferable, since from the point of view of health or emotional balance, to those close to 300.

It is documented that blood levels of this androgen hormone tend to decrease with age, within the framework of the gradual process of male aging, known as andropause. From the age of 40, the average reduction is 1.6% annually. Only if a much more pronounced decline occurs and the total values ​​are below 150 nanograms would we be talking about pathological levels, compatible with a syndrome, late-onset hypogonadism (LIT), which can affect quality of life, but it is rare. It also appears documented that there is a gradual decline in average levels in certain age groups and certain countries. But scientists do not agree much on the possible reasons or on to what extent they are significant.

As indicated a few years ago by the medical anthropologist and expert in sexuality and gender Alexis Ruth Matza, the need to continuously monitor testosterone levels is quite relative except in cases of pathological falls associated with aging or hormonal therapies in sex reassignment processes. In all other circumstances, “the relationship between testosterone levels and masculine identity” is more a matter of “cultural perceptions” than biological evidence.

That is, at least, the opinion of medical anthropology. If masculinity is in decline, the gradual, moderate, and perhaps not entirely significant declines in testosterone levels that have been detected in recent years are not to blame. Maybe the last cry in biohacking he has set out, after all, to fix what is not broken. Or provide a great excuse for men who dedicate a substantial part of their free time to enhancing their health and manhood to compete with each other to see who has the highest testosterone.

