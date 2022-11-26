updateAfter a game with mysterious boxes in five places in the country, the participants of the 23rd season of Who is the mole? Among them are actor Soy Kroon, top swimmer Ranomi Kromowidjojo and presenter Froukje de Both.



Also actress Annick Boer, tech journalist Daniël Verlaan, presenter Jurre Geluk, comedian Nabil Aoulad Ayad, actress Sarah Janneh, journalist Sander de Kramer and Elleeditor-in-chief Anke de Jong are participating.

The Who is the mole?fever officially broke out this afternoon among fans of the NPO 1 hit when mysterious boxes appeared in five places in the Netherlands. They could open Molloten by doing assignments, helped by the people in the other cities and fans at home. Only then would they find out which celebrities are participating in the new season, which takes place in South Africa.

The group photo for Wie is de Mol? 2023, with presenter Rik van de Westelaken. © AvroTros



It was pretty busy inside Whonors, iJsselstein, Deventer, middelburg and Haarlem (023), the first letters of which refer to the program’s well-known abbreviation (WIDM) and to area code 023, due to the 23rd season. The program shared the coordinates of the five spots last week and wrote that fans should “work together”, but what would happen was not clear at the time.

It now appears that the first hint (‘will you announce the candidates?’) applied to today. A live stream could be followed from every location on the program’s site. It is the first time that the makers of the program give fans a chance to find out participants in this way. Each box was good for two names of participants. If Mollots managed to open all boxes before 5 p.m., they would find out all the names. That finally worked.

Soy Kroon, Ranomi Kromowidjojo, Froukje de Both, Annick Boer and Daniël Verlaan. © AvroTros



After a first assignment, the players already received ‘Mollenpost’, which was written in different languages ​​spoken in South Africa. It turned out to be a clue to the country where the new season was filmed. See also What Fukushima is doing to revitalize its agriculture

It is the second time that the program takes place there. The thirteenth season, in 2013, also took place there. Then Kees was Tol de Mol. Presenter Rik van de Westelaken takes the candidates to the Western Cape province for a visit to Cape Town, to continue the journey via the Tulbagh Valley to the semi-desert Karoo and coastal town of Wildernis.

The 23rd series of Who is the mole? will start on January 7 at 8.30 pm on NPO 1. The first episode traditionally lasts extra long, an hour and a quarter. Last year, 2.5 million people watched the finale, in which actor Everon Jackson Hooi (Bing in Good times Bad Times) was exposed as the Mole.





Jurre Geluk, Nabil Aoulad Ayad, Sarah Janneh, Sander de Kramer and Anke de Jong. © AvroTros



Watch the shooting land reveal below:





Rik van de Westelaken presents Who is the Mole? © AvroTros

