‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’ is one of the most watched programs on Peruvian television. The third season is about to come to an end, but due to the great television acceptance, one more broadcast of the program was confirmed and tonight the OFFICIAL list of 6 well-known characters from local entertainment was announced. Who is it about?

Who are the participants of ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’ fourth season?

As announced on their Instagram account, those selected are: The model Tilsa Lozanodriver Checho Ibarra and the actors Renato Rossini, Ximena Hoyos, Saskia Bernaola and Guillermo Castaneda. They will have to give their all when preparing the complex dishes that the demanding jury orders.

The public on social networks applauds the new fourth season of the program broadcast by Latina and is looking forward to meeting the winner of the current third season.

When does ‘The Big Chef: Celebrities’ fourth season start?

‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’ begins this October 9 at 08:00 pm The television audience will be able to enjoy the program and learn what Tilsa Lozano, Checho Ibarra, Renato Rossini, Ximena Hoyos, Saskia Bernaola and Guillermo Castañeda are capable of doing. to win in the long-awaited fourth season.



#participants #Great #Chef #Celebrities #fourth #season