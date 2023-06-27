It’s only two minutes that ends with Donald Trump ordering some cokes. But before that there is time for a lot. CNN has released a recording of the former president in which he shamelessly talks about classified Iran documents in his possession and clearly admits that they remain secret, contrary to his claims that he had declassified everything and could do so just by thinking about it. The recording is key evidence in the Mar-A-Lago papers case, in which Trump is charged with 37 criminal counts.

Although it seems obvious to whoever listens to the recording that Trump has a document with a plan to attack Iran in his possession, he has later maintained in an interview on Fox that he was only waving some papers that had nothing to do with it, “stories newspapers, magazines and articles.

The recording appears to indicate that Trump was aware that he withheld classified material after leaving the White House. The former president’s comments suggest that he would like to share the information, but at the same time he admits that he is aware that after leaving the presidency he can no longer declassify records. CNN had already reported the existence of this recording in May, but then without broadcasting it.

The recorded meeting was held in July 2021 at Trump’s golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, with two people working on the autobiography of former Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows, as well as aides to the former president, including specialist Communications Margo Martin. The recording meeting occurred shortly after The New Yorker published a report alleging that, in the final days of the Trump presidency, Mark Milley, the former chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, instructed military commanders to ensure that Trump did not issue illegal orders.

He was also said to have repeatedly argued against attacking Iran and to have worried that Trump might set off an unwarranted large-scale conflict. The article claimed that Milley and other charges convinced Trump not to take such drastic action. Trump tries to respond to the report with the document, which he said came from Milley and would show that the Pentagon had a more aggressive and warmongering attitude towards Iran than he did.

“These are the papers,” Trump says in the audio recording, as he discusses the Pentagon’s plans to attack Iran, a quote that was not included in the statement. charges against Trump, in which this recording is already mentioned and part of its content is transcribed.

In the audio, Trump and his aides also joke about Hillary Clinton’s emails after the former president says the document was “secret information.” “Hillary used to print that all the time, you know. Her private emails from her,” said a Trump staffer. “No, she would send it to Anthony Weiner,” a former Democratic congressman, Trump replied, to the laughter of those present, a fragment that is also not included in the statement of charges.

The recording begins with Trump stating that “these are bad and sick people”, while his aide assures that there had been a “coup” against Trump. “Like when Milley talks about, ‘Oh, they’re going to try to stage a coup.’ No, they were trying to do that even before you were sworn in,” says the aide.

“He said I wanted to attack Iran, isn’t that amazing?” Trump says to the sound of shuffling papers. “I have a big stack of papers, this just came up. Behold. This was him. I was presented with this – this is unofficial, but – I was presented with this. It was him. This was the Department of Defense and he ”, he adds in this part, already transcribed in the statement of objections.

Apparently, Trump shows the papers on the attack plan and claims that this proves him right, “except that it is highly classified” and he cannot make it public. “Secret. This is secret information ”, insists the former president.

“These are the papers,” Trump continues, while the noise of papers is heard. “This was done by the military and they gave it to me,” he adds, before indicating that the document remained classified. And the conversation continues, as you can hear in the recording now released.

Trump: “Look, as president I could have declassified it”

Assistant: “Yes [risas]”.

Trump: “I can’t right now, you know, but this is still a secret.”

Assistant: “Yes [risas]. Now we have a problem.”

Trump: “Isn’t that interesting?”

Helper: “Yes.”

Trump: “It’s so cool. I mean, it’s so, look, her and me, and you probably almost didn’t believe me, but now you do.”

Writer: “No, I believed you.”

Trump: “It’s amazing, isn’t it?”

Writer: “No, they never knew a war they didn’t want.”

Trump: “Hey, bring some… Bring some Cokes please.”

Court date on July 14 The judge handling the case of the Mar-A-Lago papers has set a preview for July 14 in Fort Pierce, Florida, in which they will discuss how the classified materials in the case will be handled, a complication when dealing with of a jury trial. It’s an appointment for lawyers. The defendants, Donald Trump and his aide Walt Nauta, are not required to appear. Judge Aileen Cannon, on the other hand, has granted the prosecution’s request to appoint a classified information security officer who would “assist the Court, Court staff and defense in handling any motions and warrants.” . Instead, she has denied the Justice Department’s request to keep a list of 84 witnesses secret so Trump couldn’t talk to them about the case.

