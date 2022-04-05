Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore It is set to be released next week, but reviews of this movie have already started surfacing online. For all those who hoped that this film could remedy the errors of the second installment in this series and, in general, be a good feature film, We have bad news for you.

According to the initial ratings, Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore It has a 58% acceptance rate on Rotten Tomatoes., this taking into account 38 reviews by different media. In general, the negatives focus on the lack of a clear direction, how the film does not have a satisfactory resolution, and that many of the narrative elements feel like just necessary points for the next installments in the series.

This was what Film Stories commented on it:

“This is a movie afflicted by every conceivable curse of being a thankless mid-release, rolling through a lot of CGI noise and glitter but with nothing in the way of actual storytelling magic.”

This is the opinion of Daily Express (UK):

“Someone please wave a magic wand and find a plot and characters that really interest us.”

For its part, this mentioned AV Club:

“The most disconcerting thing about Dumbledore’s Secrets is how superfluous each of its ideas feels in relation to the others.”

Similarly, Polygon is not happy with the tape:

“A blatant attempt to right the ship has turned into a dire case of mission drift, as property without identity travels in meaningless circles, searching for a new sustainable direction.”

However, there are a couple of reviews that talk about the positive aspects of the movieas Comicbook:

“[Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore] He manages to right the ship with an emphasis on characters and connections to the rest of the Wizarding World, but climbing out of the hole created by his predecessor only makes this barely a success.”

However, the general conception is that Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledoreonce again, fails due to a series of problems that show that JK Rowling is not a good writer for the cinema. This film will be released on April 14 in Mexico.

Editor’s Note:

These negative opinions do not surprise me. The two previous Fantastic Beasts movies suffer from similar problems, and it all falls to JK Rowling, who seems still to learn that writing for a movie isn’t the same as writing for a book.

Via: Rotten Tomatoes