The military operation undertaken today by Israel against Hamas in Gaza is one more compared to previous ones to counteract harassment by Palestinian militias against their territory.

These are the main Israeli military operations that surround that Palestinian territory.

-2002 March 29.- Operation “Defense Wall”.

Israel demolishes the Jenin refugee camp, West Bank, resulting in half a thousand deaths, following a wave of attacks.

-June 18.-Operation “Firm Path”.

After a suicide attack that causes 19 deaths on a bus in Jerusalem, Israeli tanks occupy several cities in the West Bank.

-September 22.-Operation “A Matter of Time” .

Directed towards Yasser Arafat, who was finally confined to his ANP headquarters.

-2003 October 10.- Operation “Root Treatment”

Executed in the Rafah refugee camp, Gaza, to destroy tunnels that the Palestinians use to introduce weapons from Egypt. In less than 48 hours the tanks destroy 150 houses.

Palestinian militiamen forcibly took over Israeli army cars.

-2004 May 18.-Operation “Rainbow over the clouds” in Rafah.

At least 17 Palestinians dead.

-June 29.-Operation “Defense on the front line”

In Beit Hanún (Gaza), which lasted a month and left 17 dead.



-September 29.- Operation “Days of Penance” (Gaza),

In retaliation for the death of two Israeli children: 107 Palestinians dead.

-October 24.-Operation in the Khan Yunes refugee camp, Gaza.

To put an end to the launching of mortar shells by the Palestinian militias. The raid left 17 dead.

-December 17.- Operation “Orange Iron”

Against Jan Yunes for launching rockets.

-December 22.- Tanks take over the Jan Iunes field in Operation “Orange Iron 2” and destroy buildings used by the resistance.



-2005, January 2.-Operation “Spirit of Autumn”, in Beit Hanun, (Gaza), after a rocket attack against Sderot.

-January 15-17.– “Operation Eastern Passage” in Gaza leaves 9 Palestinians dead.

-September 24.-Operation “First Rain”

to end the attacks by Hamas and Islamic Jihad.

-December 28.-Operation “Blue Skies” to neutralize the Palestinian militiamen after the firing of rockets.

-2006, March 30.-Operation “Southern Arrow” (Gaza).

About 17 dead. June 9.-Offensive on the coast of Gaza: 15 Palestinians killed.

– June 28.- Operation “Summer Rains”

In Gaza with armored cars to free a soldier kidnapped by Palestinian militiamen. 165 civilians killed in one month.

–July 26.-Operation “Samson’s Columns” (Gaza) to dismantle rocket depots: 22 dead.

-October 17.-Another operation in Gaza

Search for tunnels used by Hamas to introduce weapons leaves 9 dead.

–November 1-6.-Operation “Autumn Clouds” (Gaza).

About 50 dead. 2007 May 25.

-Nine days of operations air strikes due to rocket fire from Gaza leave 38 dead.



-June 27.-13 Palestinians killed in the largest offensive in Gaza since Hamas took control of the strip in the middle of the month.



-September 2814 Palestinians killed, four of them militants of the “Army of Islam”, in five Israeli operations in Gaza in three days.



-2008, January 15.

At least 20 Palestinian militants from armed groups killed in another Israeli incursion into Gaza.

-February 7.- Seven Palestinians, five of them from the armed wing of Hamas, in an Israeli operation in Gaza in response to rocket fire.

-February 27-March 3.

There are 120 deaths in Gaza in “Operation Hot Winter” in response to rocket fire.

-April 16-17.

Israeli tanks bomb the Al Bureijú refugee camp in Gaza. 20 Palestinians die.

-December 27-January 18, 2009.-Operation “Cast Lead” in Gaza in response to rocket fire causes the largest massacre of Palestinians in 40 years: More than 1,300 dead and 5,000 injured.

–2012, March 9-March 14.- The selective assassination of the general secretary of the Popular Resistance Committees, Zuhair al Qaisi, provokes a shower of rockets launched by the militias and Israeli retaliatory attacks. The balance: 26 Palestinians dead.

-November 15-23.– Operation “Defensive Pillar” (Gaza) causes 170 deaths and 1,300 injuries. Hamas launched 1,500 rockets.

-2014- July 8-2August 6.-Operation “Protective Edge” (the bloodiest) against Hamas with aviation, naval and then ground artillery fire, in response to the murder of three young Israelis in the West Bank. The incursion leaves 2,251 Palestinians dead (1,462 civilians and 551 of them children) and 67 Israeli soldiers and six civilians.

-2019, May 4-May 5.-At least 29 Palestinians killed by Israeli bombardments due to rocket fire from Gaza, which kills four Israelis.



-2021, April 16.– Israel bombs Hamas targets in Gaza, after launching a rocket during the previous day’s holiday in which Israel commemorated Independence Day.

-May 9-20, 2021.- “Operation of the walls” against Hamas targets in response to the massive launch of rockets against its territory. The operation lasted until May 20 in the worst escalation of violence in the last seven years with a death toll of at least 243 Palestinians, including 66 children and 12 Israelis.

-2022 – March 31.- Israel undertakes operation “Break the wave” in the West Bank after five Palestinian attacks in which 18 people died and which lasted for months and in which it arrested some 1,500 suspects.

-2023 – July 3.-Large-scale “Operation House and Garden”, by land and air, in Jenin, which leaves at least 12 Palestinians and one Israeli soldier dead. July 5th

Israel terminated the operation. -October 7.-Operation “Iron Swords”, in response to the multiple surprise attack that Hamas launched towards Israeli territory.

