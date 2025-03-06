WhatsApp is the number one messaging app in the world, with more than 2,000 million users worldwide that use it, and it is that only in Spain, 93% of users who usually use the Internet have a registered account in the Meta owned app.

This means that for cybercriminals, WhatsApp is like fishing in a pool full of fish, that is, the number of possible victims that can chop in their deceptions is very high. With the aim of protecting its users, The app offers more and more protection and cybersecurity measures that help them to be safe from the dangers that circulate on the network.

As we said, cybersecurity has become a priority of all companies (or at least it should be) and although we may not realize there are functions that are designed to protect ourselves and under no circumstances we must get rid of them.

The same is what the tiktoker @achoSgratis, known for its tips in cybersecurity and other digital tricks. On this occasion, the woman teaches us to two WhatsApp functions that you should never deactivate, since if you do it could trigger in a series of attacks.

The two options that you should never deactivate on WhatsApp

First, this woman points out that we should never deactivate the Security notifications, A tool that sends an alert when someone tries to access our WhatsApp account from another device. This tool is key to detecting suspicious accesses and preventing third parties from reading your messages without permission.

To check if you have it activated you must:

Gonna Settings Click on the option of Account. Select Security notifications and check that it is active.

In turn, the expert points out that we should not deactivate the function either Silence calls from unknown numberswhich Automatically block this type of calls without sounding on your mobile. By blocking them, you reduce the risk of falling into telephone fraud, in addition to avoiding annoying interruptions.

To see if it is activated you have to:

Gonna Settings Select the option of Privacy. Look for the option of Calls. And activate the box Silence calls from unknown numbers.