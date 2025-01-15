The bullfighting posters for the upcoming Valencia Fallas Fair, the first top-class cycle of the season, have just been officially released. It will feature the double show of Andrés Roca Rey, the great current figure and the one who was talked about the most in the last serial. Without forgetting the wonderful work of Paco Ureña, who has entered a combination in which the name of Cayetano was being considered, who this year says goodbye to the rings. With doubles also from José María Manzanares and Alejandro Talavante, there are fewer gaps and there is one absence that stands out greatly, that of Samuel Navalón, deserving of a position, in addition to that of Morante de la Puebla, by his own decision. The bullfights have maximum interest, with exciting names.

As a sign of respect and solidarity, and after the tragic situation experienced in the Valencian Community as a result of the damage, the company has decided to dispense with the festive presentation gala. Instead, through the spot ‘More united than ever’, they wanted to pay tribute to all those affected. The central axis of the video is the ‘La Beneficencia’ Cultural Center, the usual setting for the gala presentation.

The Fallas will begin with a bullfight on March 8, at five o’clock in the afternoon, and will end on the 19th, festival of San José, with a head-to-head between Román and Borja Jiménez, one of the great winners of 2024, against bulls from La Quinta. In total, six bullfights will be held, one with bullfights, two bullfights and one without horses, in addition to three popular celebrations, with so much success in Tierra del Fuego.

Saturday March 8. Talavante steers for Aarón Palacio, Marco Pérez and J. Alberto Torrijos.

Sunday 9. Novillada without picadors by José González for Marco Polope, Nicolás Cortijo, Daniel Fuentes, El Mosti, Clovis and Ignacio Garibay.

Thursday the 13th. Steers from Fuente Ymbro for El Mene, Javier Zulueta and Simón Andreu.

Friday the 14th. Bulls from El Parralejo for Miguel Ángel Perera, Paco Ureña and Fernando Adrián.

Saturday the 15th. Bulls by Victoriano del Río and Bulls by Cortés for Alejandro Talavante, Roca Rey and Alejandro Chicharro, who takes the alternative.

Sunday 16 (double). In the morning: bulls from Fermín Bohórquez for Rui Fernandes, Diego Ventura and Léa Vicens; in the afternoon: bulls from Jandilla and Vegahermosa to Manzanares, Roca Rey and Tomás Rufo.

Monday the 17th. Bulls by Juan Pedro Domecq for Sebastián Castella, Daniel Luque and Emilio de Justo.

Tuesday March 18. Bulls from Puerto de San Lorenzo and La Ventana del Puerto for Manzanares, Talavante and Juan Ortega.

Wednesday the 19th. La Quinta bulls for Román and Borja Jiménez, hand in hand.

Poster announcing the Fallas Fair 2025



Popular celebrations

To these posters, according to reports Nautalia 360, three popular celebrations are added: «A wild and special brave Arriazu with its best bulls and capons that will be celebrated on Friday, March 14 (10 p.m.); On Saturday, March 15, there will be a cutter contest (11 a.m.) and an International Bullfighting Meeting (10 p.m.).”

In addition, the traditional bullfight that will be held on the occasion of the Virgin of the Helplessincluded in the Fallas subscription. It will be on May 10, with cattle from Casa de los bullfighters, for Borja Escudero, Alberto Donaire and Nacho Torrejón. This show will start at half past six.