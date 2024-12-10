Every December 22 for more than 100 years, the Extraordinary Christmas Lottery Draw has been held in Spain. With it, they share several million euros, counting on the fact that the first prize, known as the Gordo, is equivalent to 4,000,000 euros per ticket, which is made up of 10 tenths.

In this way, the person who has a tenth prize awarded with the Christmas Lottery’s Gordo number wins 400,000 euros, an amount from which must be subtracted the 20% of taxes that the Treasury takes.

210 are all the Gordo numbers that have come out in the history of the Christmas Lottery Draw, one per year since 1812, The first of them being number 03604 and the last, the Gordo of 2022, 05490.

If you are one of those who still want to buy a ticket, since there is still time until December 21, you may be wondering which number would be best to choose, although the choice does not imply anything because the prize numbers come out at random. The truth is that, in all the years of the Christmas Lottery, yes, There has been a specific number that has been awarded as the Gordo on several occasions.









The numbers that have been the Jackpot of the Christmas Lottery on more than one occasion

Looking back, the situation of repeating a complete number awarded with El Gordo is not something that has only happened once, but has happened up to two times. Thus, the numbers that have been the Jackpot of the Christmas Lottery on more than one occasion were 20297, in the years 1903 and 2006, and the number 15640, in the years 1956 and 1978.

20297 | 1903 and 2006

15640 | 1956 and 1978

Therefore, who knows if any Gordo issue from previous years will come out with the top prize again by a whim of fate? When it comes to a game of chanceit could even happen that some of the numbers that have already appeared as Gordo on two different occasions are repeated.

Endings that have been part of Gordo’s number the most times

From the La Lotera website, in addition to having a history of the Gordo numbers in all the years that the Christmas Lottery has been held, they also include other information of interest such as the most attractive and the least attractive numbers.

If we look at the endings, this is what they indicate on the cited page: «The ending that has appeared the most times and preferred by lottery buyers is 5.since with 34 appearances it is the most graceful, followed by 4 and 6 with 27 occasions. As for two-digit endings, the most common is 85, with 7 times as the fat man’s ending, followed by 56 with 6 times and 64 with 5 times.

They also say that there are several two-digit endings that they have never gone outso they could be considered one of the least fortunate, are the following: «the 09, the 10, the 21, the 25, the 31, the 34, the 41, the 42, the 43, the 51, the 54, ’59, ’67, ’78 and ’82.