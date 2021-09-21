? OFFICIAL? Víctor Manuel Vucetich stops being a Chivas coach. The decision is _________https://t.co/NRYTa4vdj6 pic.twitter.com/9viTiCcx4d – ESPN.com.mx (@ESPNmx) September 19, 2021

This will be the second time that the Guadalajara directs Guadalajara on an interim basis, as the first time occurred in Guard1anes 2020 when Luis Fernando Tena was fired, achieving a 0-2 victory over Braves of Juarez with so many of Jose Juan Macías and Ricardo Angulo, to later leave the reins to King Midas.

? Meanwhile, Marcelo Michel Leaño takes the reins of Chivas. “Clarify that it is an internship, this clarification is very important. There will be some interviews with possible Chivas technicians. We have many young people and they have worked with Marcelo ”: Ricardo Peláez. @ASMexico pic.twitter.com/aOISZEr232 – César Huerta Salcedo (@huerta_cesar) September 20, 2021

After that, another chance came to him in the Silver League with Coras of Tepic, which surprised in MX Cup after defeating First Division rivals such as America and Santos Laguna. He only had one semester with the Nayarit team to add 21 games, with nine wins, five draws and seven falls.

“Marcelo Michel Leaño”:

Because he will be the interim technical director of the @Chivas during the following matches of the # ScreamMexicoA21. pic.twitter.com/ennoQNCuJp – Why is it Trend?  (@porktendencia) September 21, 2021

What he did in the Silver League did not go unnoticed in the highest circuit, for which Necaxa opted for his services towards the Apertura 2018, achieving his dream of directing in the First Division, he also obtained his first trophy as a strategist by lifting the MX Super Cup by beating 1-0 to Striped, with a goal of Sebastian Cordova.

Marcelo Michel Leaño ?? has been confirmed as an interim coach of the Club Deportivo Guadalajara, here are his numbers as a strategist: Necaxa 19? ️ 7-3-9

Zacatepec 46? ️ 12-20-14

Coras de Tepic 21? ️ 9-5-7

Venados FC 26? ️ 9-6-11 pic.twitter.com/ZfRR9PRd3W – The 9 and a half (@ el9ymedio) September 20, 2021

Therefore, it can be said that the native of Guadalajara has had a stable and average career, since in total he has directed 113 matches, from 2016 to now, with a balance of 46 wins, 26 draws and 41 falls.

Next match of El Ame, this Saturday there will be a classic America vs Chivas all the information here #Go Americ???? pic.twitter.com/TakiwjnBZW – GUILLO AGUILAS (@ Guillo38564056) September 20, 2021