Chivas finally decided to cut the process of Victor Manuel Vucetich as technical director, after defeating Pachuca on Day 9 of the 2021 Grita Mexico Tournament, of the MX League, announcing that Marcelo Michel Leaño will take on an interim basis the technical direction for the National Classic against America in the Aztec stadium.
Although there was talk of the Argentines Antonio Mohamed and Matías Almeyda, as well as Jaime lozano, Ramon Morales or Joel sanchez, the board headed by the sports president Ricardo Peláez He mentioned that they still have five candidates to choose from, but without giving specific names, for which the head of the Basic Forces of the Sacred Flock has a great opportunity at the door.
This will be the second time that the Guadalajara directs Guadalajara on an interim basis, as the first time occurred in Guard1anes 2020 when Luis Fernando Tena was fired, achieving a 0-2 victory over Braves of Juarez with so many of Jose Juan Macías and Ricardo Angulo, to later leave the reins to King Midas.
His career as a helmsman began in the extinct Ascent MX with Deer of Merida, in the Clausura 2016, remaining a total of two tournaments, throwing a total of 26 clashes with a balance of nine victories, six draws and eleven defeats.
After that, another chance came to him in the Silver League with Coras of Tepic, which surprised in MX Cup after defeating First Division rivals such as America and Santos Laguna. He only had one semester with the Nayarit team to add 21 games, with nine wins, five draws and seven falls.
After a successful stint in the two clubs of the Ascent MX, Zacatepec decided to hire him for the Clausura 2017, also directing the Apertura 2017, for a total of 46 duels, with 20 won, twelve tied and 14 lost. In the two semesters he managed to be third overall, qualified the League and in MX Cup was eliminated in the semifinals by Toluca from eleven steps, although at that moment the sugarcane fans reconnected with the team after several years of uncertainty.
What he did in the Silver League did not go unnoticed in the highest circuit, for which Necaxa opted for his services towards the Apertura 2018, achieving his dream of directing in the First Division, he also obtained his first trophy as a strategist by lifting the MX Super Cup by beating 1-0 to Striped, with a goal of Sebastian Cordova.
Already talking about the MX LeagueLeaño did not even manage to finish the championship, as he was dismissed on Matchday 13 after having accumulated twelve points out of 39 possible, leaving the team in 15th place in the general table. Between the League and the Cup with the hydrocalids, the helmsman had seven victories, three draws and nine defeats. Thanks to the trust placed by those from Aguascalientes, Leaño emerged as the youngest coach to lead in the First Division, at the age of 32.
Therefore, it can be said that the native of Guadalajara has had a stable and average career, since in total he has directed 113 matches, from 2016 to now, with a balance of 46 wins, 26 draws and 41 falls.
Don’t forget to also follow us on our Instagram account, 90min_es, and our Twitter account, @ 90minespanol!
For more from Mauricio Gasca, also follow him on Twitter as @Melocrab!
Leave a Reply