The number one in world tennis, Novak Djokovic, prepared his legal weapons on Sunday to remain in Melbourne and defend his title at the Australian Open, by arguing that he meets the requirements for having tested positive for the covid-19 in December.

Djokovic’s fight to reverse his visa cancellation and get out of detention at a Melbourne immigration center will conclude Monday in an online hearing in federal court.

The Serb is kept in isolation at the former Park Hotel, a five-story facility that houses some 32 migrants trapped in Australia’s harsh immigration system, some for years.

No one can enter or exit except staff. A handful of protesters gathered Sunday morning on the street in front of the shelter, where hundreds of supporters of

Djokovic, anti-vaccine activists and migrant advocates marched the day before.

With the start of the Australian Open approaching on January 17, any delay could complicate the 34-year-old’s aspiration to win his 10th Melbourne crown and 21st Grand Slam tournament.

Judge Anthony Kelly indicated that the hearing would be held on Monday at 10:00 AM (11:00 PM GMT Sunday), thereby denying the government’s request to postpone it to Wednesday.

Novak Djokovic, number one in the ATP ranking.

Djokovic’s lawyers presented a 35-page document on Saturday in which they argued that the visa was wrongly canceled and that it must be restored in order for him to compete. They noted that Djokovic’s PCR test that tested positive on December 16, 2021 meets the criteria for exempting him from the COVID-19 vaccine, according to Australian regulations.

The Tennis Australia organization granted him an exemption from participating in the tournament after his application was approved by two independent medical committees, his lawyers said.

Still incommunicado

However, the Australian government insists that proof of a recent COVID-19 infection only allows exemption to be granted to residents, not foreigners seeking to enter the country. Australia still restricts the entry of foreigners, and those who receive authorization must have a full vaccination or have a medical exemption.

Despite Djokovic claiming to have tested positive for the virus on December 16, photos shared by the Belgrade tennis federation show him at an event for young players in that city on December 17.

The organization reported that the tennis player gave trophies and awards to the participants, and none of them appear wearing a mask.

Djokovic also attended another congregation on December 16 when the Serbian postal service released a series of stamps in his honor. “Thanks to my generous country for this rare gift” he then commented on his Instagram account.

The tennis player’s lawyers argued that he faced an “unfair procedure” because Australian border agents held him for eight hours at Melbourne airport, almost always “incommunicado.”

Djokovic asked for time to rest and consult with his lawyers but the immigration agents convinced him to allow them to make an immediate decision, which was to cancel his visa, according to the lawyers.

Also, his requests to transfer to another facility where he can train for the Australian Open have been ignored, according to lawyers. The center became known last year when a fire broke out that forced migrants to evacuate and the food was reported to have worms.

How does Djokociv pass the hours?

Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic said at the weekend that Serbia backs the player and had “constructive talks” with Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne.

“We managed to get him to get gluten-free food, exercise equipment, a computer,” he told Serbian television Pink. In an internal video released Saturday, Tennis Australia director Craig Tiley said the entity had done “everything it could.”

Another tennis player going to the Australian Open, Czech Renata Voracova, had her visa canceled after she was initially allowed to enter the country, her country’s government confirmed. She left Australia on Saturday night, an Australian government source said, after being detained at the same facility as Djokovic.

She told the Czech press that it was “a bit like being in prison”. Although Australia tightened restrictions to combat a wave of infections linked to the omicron variant, the state of Victoria, where Melbourne is located, registered 44,155 cases on Sunday.

The federal judge in charge of Djokovic’s case warned the tennis player’s lawyers on Thursday that justice would advance at his own pace throughout the process, ruling out the possibility of accelerating it to facilitate participation in the Melbourne tournament.

AFP