The 97th edition of the Oscar Awards It is emerging as one of the most exciting, especially in the category of Best Actress. This year, among the nominees is Karla Sofía Gascón the second Spanish nominated for the category after Penelope Cruz.

Many surprises expect this Sunday, March 2, as the absences of several actresses who have not been nominated among them have been Angelina Jolie either Nicole Kidman. Next, the five outstanding actresses who compete for the coveted award are presented below:

Karla Sofía Gascón by ‘Emilia Pérez’

The Spanish actress Karla Sofía Gascón He has made history by becoming the first interpreter openly transgender nominated in a category of action in the Oscar. In ‘Emilia Pérez’Gascón offers a powerful interpretation that has been acclaimed by critics and the public. The film leads the nominations with 13 candidacies. Despite the controversy arising from old messages on social networks, Gascón has the support of his cast and production classmates, who highlight their commitment and talent.

Fernanda Torres for ‘I’m still here’

The Brazilian actress Fernanda Torres has been recognized for his role in ‘I’m still here’becoming the second interpreter of his country nominated for Óscar, following in the footsteps of his mother, Fernanda Montenegro. The movie is the first Portuguese feature film In being nominated for best film, explore resilience and hope in the midst of adversity. Torres’ performance has been praised for its depth and authenticity, consolidating its position as one of the most respected figures in Latin American cinema.









Mikey Madison by ‘Anora’

Mikey Madison He has surprised the public with his interpretation in ‘Anora’a film that addresses complex and current themes. His performance has been described as brave and authentic, capturing the essence of a character in constant struggle and evolution. This nomination marks a milestone in Madison’s career, positioning it as one of the most promising young actresses of the industry.

Cynthia Erivo by ‘Wicked’

Cynthia Erivorecognized for his versatility and powerful voice, has been nominated for his role in the film adaptation of the successful musical ‘Wicked’. His interpretation of Elphaba, The evil Wastern Witchhas been praised for contributing a new dimension to the character, combining an emotionally rich performance with outstanding vocal skills. The film has obtained a total of 10 nominationsconsolidating as one of the favorites of the season.

Demi Moore for ‘the substance’

Demi Moore part like one of the great favorites In this edition of the Óscar thanks to its shocking interpretation in ‘The substance’a film that mixes body terror, satire and social criticism. Directed by Coralie Fargeat, the tape tells the story of an aged actress In Hollywood that discovers a revolutionary treatment to recover its youth, only to face terrifying consequences.

Moore offers a performance Intense and physicsshowing both emotional and visual transformation that has been widely praised by criticism. His return to Author’s cinema With such demanding role it has placed it in the center of the conversation throughout The awards seasonconsolidating his status as one of the great performers of his generation.