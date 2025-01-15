Javier, Romina Malaspina, Álex Ghita, Ana Herminia Illas, Maica Benedicto and Óscar Landa were the five contestants nominated during the week in GH Duoalthough one of them was saved in the previous gala.

However, the news was never given, but Dani was given the power to have the information. “Can I do the ceremony?” the contestant asked Ion Aramendi when he ordered him to reveal the name. “The audience and I have decided that must be saved… Oscar!“, advertisement.

“You have done phenomenal,” Aramendi congratulated the contestant. After the nice scene, they did the two names of those saved by the audience since Sunday. “Romina“, the presenter verbalized, so the Argentine was also out of danger.

Romina thanked the camera for its support with kisses and hugs. “I am very happy to stay here“Very excited,” she declared on the way home. Ion Aramendi still had one more name to give.

“The hearing has decided that must be saved… Javi!“, he said in second, and last place. “Thank you very much,” said the Galician, who all his teammates were betting would be saved, although he was not so sure.

After the triple announcement, the list of nominees was reduced from six to three for the gala. “Maica, Ana Herminia and Álex, you will compete for expulsion next Thursday“, Aramendi said goodbye to the house of GH Duo on Tuesday night.