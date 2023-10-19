The gastronomy of the Region of Murcia is going through a sweet moment. This is confirmed by the variety and level of the proposals that flood the entire Murcian territory, but also by the amount of recognition that its bars and restaurants receive from the most prestigious guides.

The latest winners are nine establishments that have received a Solete de Centro, a category created by the Repsol Guide to locate gastronomic gems located in the historic centers and neighborhoods closest to the city centers. Of the 350 spread across Spain, there are 7 in Murcia and 2 in Cartagena, which brings to 75 the total of Soletes that the Region brings together in its different categories, which also include summer, road or neighborhood ones.

The idea of ​​the Centro Soletes is to select the most interesting proposals in areas where “it is difficult to get it right due to the breadth of the offer.” That’s why the list is eclectic. Café Bar Verónicas, Cucú, La Bien Pagá, Bodegón Los Toneles, Conjugoo, Café Bar Gran Vía and Pastelería Bonache are the award-winning establishments in Murcia. El Cantón and La Marquesita, the people of Cartagena. That is to say, there are everything from restaurants that preserve the best traditional flavor to recent bars and wine bars that already stand out for their more innovative drive.

Verónicas, Gran Vía and Cucú



Among the establishments in the capital of the Region, the Repsol Guide has chosen three bars to satisfy all your cravings. On the one hand, Café Bar Verónicas, the most personal project of the prestigious chef Samuel Ruiz. Since its opening two years ago, it has been a resounding success and continues to experiment with tapas such as its characteristic salad, cheese in herb oil or a homemade sausage sirloin.

Another Café Bar, the Gran Vía, is an emblem of the city with the Murcian products par excellence: marinera, mullet roe, mojama or seafood salad on an ideal terrace on the Alfonso X promenade. And to complete, another alternative proposal: Cucú, which in the last two years has competed to cook the best omelette in Spain, but which also offers other dishes to accompany.

Los Toneles and La Bien Pagá



As for Murcian restaurants, the Repsol Guide highlights Bodegón Los Toneles, a classic in the center that triumphs for its traditional cuisine with attractions such as fried blood, chard with young garlic or chapinas. Just a few blocks away, next to Puxmarina Square, La Bien Pagá continues to focus “on the product and combines traditional cuisine with more avant-garde preparations.” In front, David Lainez, owner of a place with an excellent winery.

Bonache and Conjugoo Pastry Shop



To close the Murcian list, two alternative and complementary options. Bonache Pastry Shop, a century-old establishment in the Olympus of Murcian confectioneries for its meat pie, as well as for its cakes or cakes. And Conjugoo, which despite its short history, its name already shines in the center, above all, for its original menu of personalized cocktails.

Cartagena



Cartagena gastronomy, one of the richest in the Region, also continues to gain space in the Repsol Guide, which highlights the “good tapas” in El Cantón, just a step away from the Roman Theater of Cartagena. Some of their specialties are the beef muffin, the blessed glory toast or their hamburgers. Another option with a more classic layer not to fail is La Marquesita, where you can taste fish, the caldero or its desserts prepared in a family kitchen that prepares a wide variety of menus.