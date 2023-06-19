The Spanish National Team beat Croatia in the penalty shootout and won the UEFA Nations League title. Luis de la Fuente Castillo’s team prevailed in an intense and tight duel and raised the cup.
After playing this final against the Croats, the Spanish team will not play a match again until September, when they will face the Georgia and Cyprus teams for reasons of the group stage with a view to qualifying for Euro 2024 Already, entering the month of October, the coached by Luis de la Fuente will play two other international commitments against the Norwegian team and against the Cypriots, these clashes are also due to the qualification for Euro 2024.
In the month of October they will not have more matches than those two, they will have to wait until November to play a match again, which will again be against the Cyprus team and later they will face the Georgia team. The Spanish team faces these commitments that a priori should not be a problem for them to qualify for Euro 2024, yes, nothing can be taken for granted, they already experienced a tough defeat against the Scottish team
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Schedule
|
Competition
|
Georgia
|
08-09-2023
|
6:00 p.m. in Spain, 11:00 a.m. in Mexico, 1:00 p.m. in Argentina
|
Eurocup Qualifier
|
Cyprus
|
09-11-2023
|
8:45 p.m. Spain, 1:45 p.m. Mexico, 4:45 p.m. in Argentina
|
Eurocup Qualifier
|
Scotland
|
12-10-2023
|
8:45 p.m. Spain, 1:45 p.m. Mexico, 4:45 p.m. in Argentina
|
Eurocup Qualifier
|
Norway
|
10-15-2023
|
8:45 p.m. Spain, 1:45 p.m. Mexico, 4:45 p.m. in Argentina
|
Eurocup Qualifier
|
Cyprus
|
11-16-2023
|
7:00 p.m. in Spain, 12:00 p.m. in Mexico, 2:00 p.m. in Argentina
|
Eurocup Qualifier
|
Georgia
|
11-19-2023
|
8:45 p.m. Spain, 1:45 p.m. Mexico, 4:45 p.m. in Argentina
|
Eurocup Qualifier
