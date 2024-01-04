The arrival of 2024 means, or will mean, important changes both in the regulations of the DGT and of the cities, which will have to implement the so-called Low Emission Zones (ZBE). In addition, it is expected that throughout the new year, the new type B1 license for people over 16 years of age will be implemented from traffic. Little by little, the safety triangles will also be removed, giving way to the V16 beacons with geolocation.

Another novelty refers to the procedures that users have to carry out before the DGT, since this organization has expanded the catalog of the same that can be done remotely.

At this time, 94% of the procedures for citizens can be carried out without having to go to the provincial and local Traffic Headquarters, either by telephone -060-, Internet – Electronic Office – or in the mobile application –AppmiDGT-.

In addition, there are also other procedures, such as renewing a driving license or permanently deregistering a vehicle, which can be carried out directly at collaborating entities. The DGT Electronic Headquarters has been renewed and now allows you to carry out all the procedures related to vehicles in an even simpler way, explaining the entire process step by step and also allowing you to directly attach all the necessary documentation without even having to do it through register. After presenting the documentation, the operator at Headquarters carries out the procedure and sends the response to the citizen.

Environmental label



Since January, cities like Madrid have prohibited the circulation of vehicles that do not have an environmental label from the DGT. Barcelona is also preparing an update of traffic regulations. Furthermore, all towns with more than 50,000 inhabitants and municipalities with more than 20,000 that present high levels of pollution are required to implement a ZBE or Low Emissions Zone.

Personal mobility vehicles



As of January 22, 2024, only certified personal mobility vehicles and electric scooters will be able to be marketed. When purchasing a VMP, keep in mind that VMPs marketed after January 22, 2024 must be certified for use. VMPs marketed until January 21, 2024 may circulate until January 22, 2027 even if they do not have a certificate. From that date, only VMPs that have the certification will be able to do so.

These are vehicles with one or more wheels with a single seat and powered exclusively by electric motors that can provide the vehicle with a maximum speed between 6 and 25 km/h. They must have independent front and rear braking systems and be capable of a minimum deceleration of 3.5 m/s², acoustic warning device (bell), rear and front lights and reflectors (reflectors). Their circulation is prohibited on crossings, roads interurban roads, highways and highways, sidewalks and urban tunnels.

Its drivers are subject to the same maximum alcohol levels allowed by the Road Safety Law, as well as the prohibition of driving with the presence of drugs in the body. They also cannot wear headphones, or use a cell phone or any other device while driving.

Driving an electric scooter under the influence of alcohol and other drugs can result in a fine between €500 and €1,000 depending on the level of alcohol or €1,000 if drugs are involved. If the test is positive, the vehicle will also be immobilized, as is the case with the rest of the vehicles.

For using a mobile phone while driving a scooter or any other communication device, the fine will be €200.

For those who wear headphones, drive at night without lighting or reflective clothing, or if they do not wear a helmet, if the municipal ordinance contemplates this measure as mandatory, the fine will be €200.

The electric scooter needs periodic maintenance with its corresponding checks. It is not recommended to use it if it has broken parts, if the battery life has decreased significantly, if there are air leaks in the tires or signs of wear, or when there are turning sounds or other abnormal symptoms.

According to the DGT, charging should never be carried out at night, in case it overheats and catches fire. Charging should be done before the battery is completely discharged and never if the scooter is wet or humid.

B1 license for minors



Currently, minors can drive with the AM permit that those over 15 years of age can obtain. Enables you to drive vehicles with a maximum speed of 45 km/h, with a power of up to 6 kW (two and three wheel vehicles that do not have engines larger than 50 cc if they operate by internal combustion) and 425 kilos. of weight, such as, for example, mopeds. With the A1 permit, they can drive motorcycles up to 125cc.

The new card is an intermediate step between the AM and the B



Road Safety Pons





This year the DGT is expected to create the new B1 permit, which can be obtained from the age of 16, and which will enable you to drive quadricycles with a maximum speed of up to 90 km/h. It allows, from the age of 16, to drive heavy quadricycles: small vehicles with a maximum of 20.4 HP of power (15 kW) and maximum speeds of 90 km/h. For the transport of goods, the B1 will allow vehicles weighing up to 550 kg to be driven. Until now these vehicles can only be driven with a B license.

V16 lights and triangles



Although the connected V-16 light will not be mandatory until January 1, 2026 (until that time, the danger signaling triangles and non-connected V-16s may continue to be used interchangeably in the event of a breakdown), the DGT 3.0 already sends navigators the location of disabled vehicles using the connected V-16.

The V-16 signal, a pioneer in Europe, contributes to improving the road safety of all road users in the event of a breakdown, since, on the one hand, it replaces the risk of going out to place the triangles with the simple gesture of placing the light, with guaranteed visibility in adverse weather conditions, and, on the other hand, it warns other users of the location of this danger thanks to the sending of their geopositioning.

At the moment the information is received in DGT 3.0, said platform automatically sends the notice to the navigators, the mobility applications and the on-board computers of the vehicles so that drivers traveling through the influence of the stationary vehicle can take appropriate measures (reduce speed, change lanes…) and continue driving safely.

Since last July 1, the DGT has eliminated the mandatory use of emergency triangles to signal an incident on highways and highways.

The measure was adopted after the increase in the number of accidents on this type of road, given that the majority of these accidents occur when, after an incident, the occupants of the vehicle leave the passenger compartment to place the emergency triangles and signal the situation to the driver. rest of the road users. In the last five years, an average of 22 fatal accidents per year have been recorded for this reason.