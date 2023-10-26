













These are the new three shonen that in 2024 will make you forget about Jujutsu Kaisen









That’s right, even though one considers that one’s favorite anime will never have a successor that matches the brilliance of its narrative, the truth is that that is far from the truth. Stories are renewed because societies change and shonen adapt to the needs we have. This way, Chainsaw Man It became very popular with new generations, although fans of other shonen titles were not fascinated by it.

Sometimes works stop speaking to us, especially when they are these types of titles created especially for a stage of life: the maturation of adolescents and of course, they address the needs of a certain population.

Whether you understand it or not, The new wave of dark shonen rises among us and sweeps without comparison. I present to you the deliveries that have high expectations for 2024. Dare to review it so that you will be a scholar when its animations hit.

Source: MangaPlus

The shonen projection for 2024 that will leave you speechless

Kagurabachi: the heir of Demon Slayer?

Kagurabachi It is a manga that currently only has six chapters. They are still available on MangaPlus for free reading, if you haven’t read them I recommend you hurry up.

Kagurabachi presents us with the son of a blacksmith in the middle of a magical world that stands against the mafia. The young protagonist will seek revenge, because a retinue of magicians murdered his father after the war, in order to obtain powerful swords that should not have been released into the world again.

However, no one expected that the young man would have a seventh katana under his protection, which was created in a hyper-personalized way, and of course, it is the only thing he has left of his father.

The young man has a katana and a devastating power that he applies with techniques that at times seem like Tanjiro’s breathing. However, This protagonist is much fiercer but has an equally kind heart.

Source: MangaPlus

A new twist introduces a little girl who has a special blood, for which she is persecuted by the mafia. The infant will remind us of Dororo, it is final. Both characters will come together in pain and fortune.

Slowly a shonen is built that is projected as a great success. Let us remember that at least in the West his sleeve has already begun to take off.

Not Kaiju. 8: More titans? What’s after Attack on Titan?

Not Kaiju. 8 It is a much more mature shonen, It is framed in action, horror and the supernatural. In addition, it has a protagonist who is not a teenager but is trapped in a similar stage.

In a world that is suffocated by kaiju, a type of public security tries to eradicate the monsters that destroy the city and murder the population. Our protagonist, exhausted by the lack of ability that prevents him from being part of the security force, limits himself to cleaning disasters in a special section of the same organization. Frustrated, he lives day by day.

However, An unprecedented fact will help him improve his performance when he fuses and acquires the abilities of a kaiju. Her transformation will be impressive and will allow her to reunite with a childhood friend, while she will also be able to help a young companion.

The unprecedented adventure begins and The clear animation will present us with a shonen that could fill the void after the grand finale of Attack on Titan which will arrive in the fall of 2023.

At the moment, The shonen delivery has 96 manga chapters which can also be read on MangaPlus on a biweekly basis.

Its anime will arrive in April 2024. A trailer was revealed that will leave you cold. Let’s hope the delivery goes smoothly.

Strawberry Wild: the perfect formula? Hell’s Paradise, Demon Slayer and Chainsaw Man?

Strawberry Wild It definitely wants to position itself among what stands out in 2024. The story follows a pair of non-biological brothers who form a bond in a world infested by flowery monsters.

Source: MangaPlus

The plants have taken over Tokyo and vaccines are important so that no one gets infected and ends up becoming a killer plant. There is also a security force that exterminates those who have become infected.

A young man works hard every day to feed his sister who is at home all day because she is infected, and of course, no one should know.. A traumatic event will cause them to end up fused and public security will persecute them, and then take them in.

There is a large tower in the middle of the city and it seems to hide an important mystery that could reverse the merger. Is there a cure?

Our protagonist will do everything to find her, also has the company of a young scientist who realized that the infected sister (or the virus itself) does not want to hurt her brother, but rather protect him from any danger, the same thing that the boy tried all the time to the reverse. There is a firm bond between the two.

Source: MangaPlus

An adventure full of love and action emerges with this pair of brothers.

The Dark Big Three: What is the dark shonen triad?

We know that the classic shonen triad is made up of the titles that expanded abrasively in the 2000s. I mean Naruto, Bleach and One Piece.

However, we also have the dark shonen triad that hit in the second decade of the century. The titles that refer to this other section are Hell’s Paradise, Chainsaw Man and Jujutsu Kaisen.

It seems that this latest selection will open the way to a new dimension of anime, full of a darker vigor but just as sensitive as the previous ones. Let’s see what edge of light and blood they present to us Kagurabachi, Strawberry Wild and Kaiju No. 8 in 2024.

