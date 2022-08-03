Today a new Pokémon Presents took place, where we had a look at some of the creatures never seen before in the entire series, and which will debut in Scarlet & Violet next November. If you haven’t had a chance to see the latest trailer, don’t worry. here we tell you about the new pokémon.

Although we already knew about Lechonk, Smoliv and more, today The Pokémon Company surprised us with our first look at Cetitan, Fidough, and Paldean Wooper. We go in order to discover what their types are, and some interesting details.

Cetitan is an Ice-type Pokémon with the abilities of Thick Fat or Slush Rush.. The first of these gives it resistance to fire and ice, something that will undoubtedly be of great help, since one of its weaknesses is fire. For its part, the second ability increases its speed while it is snowing. This is the official description of him:

“Cetitan needs to have strong muscles to be able to support their huge bodies, and the physical attacks that their bodies use have incredible power. They also migrate around snowy regions, protected by a thick layer of subcutaneous fat.”

For its part, Fidough is described as the dog Pokémon of the generation, and is a fairy type., with the Own Tempo ability, which makes him immune to confusion. This is the description of him:

“Fidough’s moist, smooth skin has elastic qualities and is firm and smooth at the same time. When these Pokémon get excited, they intimidate their opponents by puffing up their bodies to appear larger. Fidough’s moist and smooth skin has elastic qualities and is firm and smooth at the same time. When these Pokémon get excited, they intimidate their opponents by puffing up their bodies to appear larger.”

Lastly, we have Paldean Wooper. On this occasion, the beloved Wooper we have known since the second generation, has a unique variation of the new region, with which it gets the type of Poison and Earth, as well as Poison Point or Water Absorb abilities. The first allows to absorb the poison, while the second does the same, but with water. This is its official description:

“In ancient times, Wooper lived underwater in the Paldea region. But it seems that after losing in a fight for territory, he began to live in swamps on land. To avoid drying out while living on land, they began to cover their bodies with a poisonous film.”

We remind you that pokemon scarlet & violet They will arrive on the Nintendo Switch on November 18, 2022. In related topics, here you can learn more about this game. Similarly, more information about the next Pokémon Go Fest is revealed.

Via: Pokemon