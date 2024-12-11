The countdown begins to begin building the new soccer field in Zaragoza, which will be a reality under the name The New Romareda. A stadium whose construction works are planned for 2025.

And, as the construction date approaches, more details are becoming known and not only about the legal formula to make this football or investment stadium a reality. They are also revealing more details of both its exterior and interior appearance.

Night image of the exterior of the La Nueva Romareda football field in Zaragoza. | Photo: IDOM.

The new photos have come from the consultant IDOMwhich is the company responsible for the stadium, which has shown several images of the facade and the abroad of the football field, apart from certain areas of its interior.

Interior area of ​​La Nueva Romareda. | Photo: IDOM.

It is a design in which several aspects have been taken into account, such as good viewer experience -we must not forget that it will have capacity for 42,500 spectators-, and the incorporation of technologies advanced in terms of security, among other concepts.

Interior of La Nueva Romareda. | Photo: IDOM

The starting point of the design of this stadium is to make a football field that faces the city and takes into account its geographical environment. Furthermore, it has been taken into account the north wind to alleviate the possible erosion of the field due to its flows.

Thus, a design has been chosen in which the football stadium is deformed to draw concave shapes in the northern and southern areas of the volume, in addition to providing more spaciousness to the urban space. Convex shapes are also included in the east and west areas.

One of the new images of La Nueva Romareda in Zaragoza. | Photo: IDOM:

The stadium has areas for the premium public on the first floor, areas of VIP boxes and presidential box on the second floor and Pitch club with views of the players’ tunnel.