Last Tuesday, the Royal Family shared its classic Christmas greeting, and this year they chose for their christmas a photograph of the day Princess Leonor was sworn in to the Constitution, last October 31. In the image, the Kings, Felipe and Letizia, appear happily accompanied by their two daughters. Three days later – although they had already illustrated the institutional website since last November – they have also released the new official portraits of the Princess of Asturias and Infanta Sofía, taken that same day on which, in addition, the heir to the throne turned 18 years old. .

In the new official portrait, Princess Leonor appears in the white suit she wore on that important date and wearing the decoration of the Order of Charles III, which she received that day. She also wears the Golden Fleece that her father, King Felipe VI, gave her on January 30, 2018, coinciding with her 50th birthday, although he had already awarded it to the princess on her 10th birthday. she. El Toisón, according to La Zarzuela sources, is “an element of tradition, continuity and institutionalization in the figure of the Princess of Asturias as heir to the Crown.” Her sister Sofia also poses smiling in the new official portrait of her with the floral dress that she chose for the occasion, a suit that she rented on the Borow platform.

Both images were taken inside the Royal Palace of Madrid, where the ceremony of imposition of the collar of the Order of Charles III on the Princess of Asturias took place after she had sworn the Magna Carta before the Cortes in the Congress of Deputies. . The two photos have been taken by Francisco Gómez, one of the photographers of the Royal Family, and will replace the last official portraits that Estela de Castro He had made the two daughters of the Kings in February 2020, when they were 14 and 12 years old.

The two sisters are currently in Spain, after Infanta Sofía has returned from the boarding school in Wales where she studies – and where her sister also studied – to enjoy the Christmas holidays. Princess Leonor, for her part, took a few days' leave at the beginning of the month from the General Military Academy of Zaragoza, where she receives training to become captain of the Armed Forces, which she also took advantage of to enjoy the night Madrid. She will not have vacations again until December 22, when she will be able to receive Christmas and the New Year with her family.