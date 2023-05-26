Student of the different levels, godín and employee of any type, this news you would like yes or yes. The deputy of the National Regeneration Movement (Brunette), Nazario Norberto Sanchez, proposed to increase official holidays in the calendar.

It was in the congress of Mexico City (CDMX) where the legislator proposed to add 5 holidays in the calendarif approved and pass the necessary filters, it would reach the Congress of the Union to discuss whether or not there is a green light.

Don’t rush, in a moment you’ll know what are the new official holidays that Morena proposed to add.

Before, you should know that it will not be easy, just as the labor reform is not easy so that employees in the Republic work 40 hours instead of the 48 embodied in national laws. How cool. Imagine, two days off per week.

Everything has its pros and cons, but hey, that’s not the topic today. Let’s continue with the recent reform proposal.

the brunette proposed updating article 74 of the Federal Labor Law to add to the calendar the following five days.

All of them have great relevance in Mexican culture and are frequently used for activities away from classes both in SEP schools and work environments. It would be a significant change, no doubt.

•May 5th for the anniversary of the Battle of Puebla.

•May 10 for Mother’s Day.

•15 th of May for Teacher’s Day.

•November 1st for Day of the Dead.

•November 2 for Day of the Dead.

According to the aforementioned Law, Holidays are those in which companies have the obligation to rest their workers, or where appropriate, pay them the normal salary plus double. In other words, triple the usual.

If approved, to the seven official holidays currently marked Five would add up, giving a total of 12. This can vary based on a few factors.

What are the holidays?

Following, the official holidays according to the Mexican government in his name publication: “Do you know what the Mandatory Rest days are?”.

•1 of January New Year

•First Monday in February: in commemoration of 02/05/ Day of the Mexican Constitution.

•Third Monday of March in commemoration of March 21: Birth of Benito Juárez.

•May 1: International Labor Day.

•September 16: Mexican Independence Day.

•Third Monday of November in commemoration of November 20: Anniversary of the Mexican Revolution.

•December 25: The celebration of Christmas.

• The one determined by the federal and local electoral laws, in the case of ordinary elections, to carry out the electoral day.

Unofficial holidays.

•Holy Thursday

•Holy Friday

• Friday May 5: Battle of Puebla

•May 10: Mother’s Day

•October 12: Columbus Day

•November 2: Day of the Dead

•December 12: Day of the Virgin of Guadalupe