Every time Nissan updates the legendary GT-R line, we’re a little scared. Afraid that the latest model deviates too much or does not meet the mile-high standard of the previous GT-R models. At a time when it sees competitors disappear or switch to electric assistants, the GT-R holds on in Japan. Welcome to the new Nissan GT-R T-Spec and GT-R Nismo.

According to Nissan, both the GT-R and the GT-R Nismo had to be more comfortable. The models have improved aerodynamics and a more compliant chassis. “While we maintain the power, noise and vibration have been reduced and the sound has been carefully tuned for greater comfort in the car.” Indeed, the comfort could be tinkered with, but to reduce the engine noise?

Specifications of the new Nissan GT-R T-Spec and GT-R Nismo

The GT-R Nismo gets some racing systems from home. The suspension has been tweaked a bit and there’s a differential first. For the first time, the special GT-R gets a mechanical limited slip differential on the front axle. Inside there are new carbon fiber bucket seats from Recaro that should make your ride even more enjoyable.

As usual, the T-Spec gets the 3.8-liter V6 with two turbos that produces 570 hp and 637 Nm. The Nismo also keeps the same power: 600 hp from the tuned version of the V6. The torque is 652 Nm. We can conclude that the Nissan GT-R lives up to the following motto: why change drastically if it is already good? Keep that up as long as you can, GT-R.