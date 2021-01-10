A few months ago, the new Call of Duty title landed on the consoles of the past and current generation, including PC. Since that time, Activision has been working on the first season of Cold War and the different content updates. Now, to continue to retain and attract new players in these late season bars, Activision has confirmed the new modes and maps coming to Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War among other things. Of course, we remind you that Xbox Series X players will enjoy Black Ops Cold War at 4K and 120 FPS.
As indicated in the Treyarch official page, next week, more specifically on January 14, Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War will receive an update that will bring new modes and maps for multiplayer PvP and Zombies, among other things that we detail below in an extensive way . But before continuing, we remind you that they have arisen rumors about the new Call of Duty 2021.
These are the new modes and maps coming to Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War
News mode Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War multiplayer:
New Fireteam Map: Sanatorium – Deep in the Ural Plains is an experimental Soviet health shelter, the focus of a clandestine investigation by NATO forces in September 1984. Low forested hills provide cover for firefighters squads to obtain reconnaissance over the main, circular and brutalist concrete architectural giant flanked by lakeside structures and a large wooden pier.
New Mode: Drop Kick 6v6 – This frenzied game of nuclear hot potatoes features two teams vying for control of a special and extremely important briefcase. The round begins with each team running to the location of the nuclear briefcase and attempting to pick it up. Anyone who grasps the briefcase is automatically equipped with a powerful pistol, but ideally the rest of the team will keep the briefcase holder secure. The team with the case gains access to launch codes, as well as an increasing score for their team.
News mode Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War zombies:
New Mode: Cranked – A Limited Time Mode both literally and figuratively! Keep one eye on the countdown timer and the other on your zombie slaughter – go too long without an undead takedown and you’ll explode! There is no time to waste, as your survival depends on frenzied, terror-filled takedowns where the only respite is the Cranked power-up, granting you a brief respite before the carnage continues.
