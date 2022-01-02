D66 leader and intended deputy prime minister Sigrid Kaag also announced the names of the D66 ministers in Rutte IV earlier today. As previously leaked, Robbert Dijkgraaf, Rob Jetten, Ernst Kuipers, Kajsa Ollongren and Franc Weerwind will become ministers in the new cabinet. Alexandra van Huffelen, Gunay Uslu and Hans Vijlbrief become State Secretary.

Kaag had already announced in a statement to this site that she herself will become Minister of Finance. Especially the name of Dijkgraaf, who will become Minister of Education, catches the eye. The physicist and university administrator is regarded as an authority in his field and previously headed the Royal Netherlands Academy of Arts and Sciences. Kuipers’ transfer to the Ministry of Health is also a striking one. The hospital director succeeds CDA member Hugo de Jonge as corona minister.

With the appointment of Jetten as Minister for Climate and Energy, the position of D66 party leader will become vacant. At 34 years old, he is so far the youngest minister in Rutte IV. D66 also opts for the mayor of Almere, Franc Weerwind, as Minister of Legal Protection. With Kaag, Ollongren is the only D66 minister from Rutte III who is still allowed a round. She is exchanging the Ministry of the Interior for the Ministry of Defence.

In addition, Alexandra van Huffelen and Hans Vijlbrief may continue as State Secretary. Van Huffelen becomes State Secretary for Kingdom Relations and Digitization, Vijlbrief becomes State Secretary for Mining. The new face is Gunay Uslu, who will become State Secretary for Culture and Media.