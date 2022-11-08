Less than a month from Qatar World Cup 2022the Ministry of Health of the host country announced that tourists and fans who are going to attend the event must comply with certain restrictions in order to enter.

Some sanitary measures were eased.

In the first place, according to the entity’s statement, the measure of eliminate the obligation to present a negative covid-19 test to access the territory, in order not to hinder the entry of tourists. The decision was based on the fact that covid cases have dropped significantly worldwide.

According to the Ministry, the use of face masks will be optional.

On the other hand, it had previously been proposed that citizens and residents who landed in the country they had to download an app to track them when they entered venues like restaurants or stadiums. However, this measure was eliminated due to health controls that have reduced cases of contagion in the country.

It is recommended to have two doses of the covid 19 vaccine before entering the country. See also Pelé gives a part of tranquility about his health after difficult months

In addition, the vaccination certificates will not be mandatory either, although in the statement they recommend having the doses to avoid possible complications.

As to quarantine periods will no longer be mandatory when entering the country. However, the statement asks to keep a distance if someone presents related symptoms.

The use of masks was also a measure that was modified. From the first of November this will not be mandatory unless you must enter a health center.

However, the authorities recalled that these measures are subject to change and that, before traveling, fans must rectify the requirements with their airlines and on the embassy website.

When and where will the 2022 World Cup be?

The great tournament will begin on Sunday, November 20, 2022 and will end on Sunday, December 18, 2022, with a confrontation between Qatar and Ecuador.

From then on, for almost a month, 32 teams will face each other in eight groups, with the aim of advancing towards the final.

It should be noted that Qatar was the first participating team thanks to being selected as the host of this year’s World Cup.

On the other hand, the European countries that will play will be Germany, Belgium, Croatia, Denmark, Spain, France, England, Poland, Portugal, Serbia, Switzerland, Wales and the Netherlands.

As for the American continent, The United States, Mexico, Canada, Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador and Uruguay were the lucky ones.

Iran, South Korea, Japan, Saudi Arabia and Australia are the five teams from the Asian Football Confederation that will participate in the world cup.

Finally, Senegal, Ghana, Morocco, Tunisia and Cameroon will be the representatives of the African continent in the World Cup.

