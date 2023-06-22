This morning we share that Microsoft plans to increase the price of xbox series x and its catalog of Netflix-style video games called GamePass in August 2023. Mexico was not explicitly included in the prices and countries mentioned. But our country did not appear on the list of exceptions either. Unfortunately our fears have been confirmed, there will be price increases for Mexico.

According to an extensive list published by The Verge, in which you can find the countries in alphabetical order and the prices of the versions of the service GamePassMexico is found with the following data:

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate rises from $229 MXN to $249MXN

GamePass for console go up from $149 MXN to $159 MXN

You can check the complete list below:

Argentina ARS 899 1449 599 1199 Australia AUD 15.95 18.95 10.95 11.95 Austria USD 12.99 14.99 9.99 10.99 Belgium USD 12.99 14.99 9.99 10.99 Brazil BRL 44.99 49.99 29.99 32.99 Canada CAD 16.99 18.99 11.99 12.99 Chili CLP 7990 8990 5990 5990 Colombia COP 29900 33900 19900 21900 Czech Republic CZK 339 389 259 269 Denmark DKK 99 109 79 79 Finland USD 12.99 14.99 9.99 10.99 France USD 12.99 14.99 9.99 10.99 Germany USD 12.99 14.99 9.99 10.99 Greece USD 12.99 14.99 9.99 10.99 Hong Kong SAR HKD 79 85 59 65 Hungary HUF 4190 4790 3000 3190 India INR 499 549 349 379 Ireland USD 12.99 14.99 9.99 10.99 Israel ILS 39.99 44.99 27.99 30.99 Italy USD 12.99 14.99 9.99 10.99 japan JPY 1100 1210 850 935 Korea KRW 11900 13500 7900 8500 Mexico MXN 229 249 149 159 Holland USD 12.99 14.99 9.99 10.99 New Zealand USD 19.95 21.95 12.95 13.95 Norway NOK 125 139 99 99 Poland PLN 54.99 62.99 40 42.99 Portugal EUR 12.99 14.99 9.99 10.99 Saudi Arabia HE 39.99 44.99 29.99 29.99 Singapore SGD 13.99 15.9 9.99 10.9 Slovakia USD 12.99 14.99 9.99 10.99 South Africa CZAR 119 129 79 85 Spain USD 12.99 14.99 9.99 10.99 Sweden SEK 135 155 99 105 Swiss CHF 14.99 16.99 12 12 taiwan TWD 299 338 199 219 Türkiye TRY 44.99 120.99 29.99 79.99 UAE USD 9.99 11.99 6.99 7.99 UK GBP 10.99 12.99 7.99 8.99 US USD 14.99 16.99 9.99 10.99

Via: The Verge

Editor’s note: I thought we saved ourselves people 🙁 Still, it’s still a great deal to pay for Game Pass.