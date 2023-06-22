This morning we share that Microsoft plans to increase the price of xbox series x and its catalog of Netflix-style video games called GamePass in August 2023. Mexico was not explicitly included in the prices and countries mentioned. But our country did not appear on the list of exceptions either. Unfortunately our fears have been confirmed, there will be price increases for Mexico.
According to an extensive list published by The Verge, in which you can find the countries in alphabetical order and the prices of the versions of the service GamePassMexico is found with the following data:
Xbox Game Pass Ultimate rises from $229 MXN to $249MXN
GamePass for console go up from $149 MXN to $159 MXN
You can check the complete list below:
|Argentina
|ARS
|899
|1449
|599
|1199
|Australia
|AUD
|15.95
|18.95
|10.95
|11.95
|Austria
|USD
|12.99
|14.99
|9.99
|10.99
|Belgium
|USD
|12.99
|14.99
|9.99
|10.99
|Brazil
|BRL
|44.99
|49.99
|29.99
|32.99
|Canada
|CAD
|16.99
|18.99
|11.99
|12.99
|Chili
|CLP
|7990
|8990
|5990
|5990
|Colombia
|COP
|29900
|33900
|19900
|21900
|Czech Republic
|CZK
|339
|389
|259
|269
|Denmark
|DKK
|99
|109
|79
|79
|Finland
|USD
|12.99
|14.99
|9.99
|10.99
|France
|USD
|12.99
|14.99
|9.99
|10.99
|Germany
|USD
|12.99
|14.99
|9.99
|10.99
|Greece
|USD
|12.99
|14.99
|9.99
|10.99
|Hong Kong SAR
|HKD
|79
|85
|59
|65
|Hungary
|HUF
|4190
|4790
|3000
|3190
|India
|INR
|499
|549
|349
|379
|Ireland
|USD
|12.99
|14.99
|9.99
|10.99
|Israel
|ILS
|39.99
|44.99
|27.99
|30.99
|Italy
|USD
|12.99
|14.99
|9.99
|10.99
|japan
|JPY
|1100
|1210
|850
|935
|Korea
|KRW
|11900
|13500
|7900
|8500
|Mexico
|MXN
|229
|249
|149
|159
|Holland
|USD
|12.99
|14.99
|9.99
|10.99
|New Zealand
|USD
|19.95
|21.95
|12.95
|13.95
|Norway
|NOK
|125
|139
|99
|99
|Poland
|PLN
|54.99
|62.99
|40
|42.99
|Portugal
|EUR
|12.99
|14.99
|9.99
|10.99
|Saudi Arabia
|HE
|39.99
|44.99
|29.99
|29.99
|Singapore
|SGD
|13.99
|15.9
|9.99
|10.9
|Slovakia
|USD
|12.99
|14.99
|9.99
|10.99
|South Africa
|CZAR
|119
|129
|79
|85
|Spain
|USD
|12.99
|14.99
|9.99
|10.99
|Sweden
|SEK
|135
|155
|99
|105
|Swiss
|CHF
|14.99
|16.99
|12
|12
|taiwan
|TWD
|299
|338
|199
|219
|Türkiye
|TRY
|44.99
|120.99
|29.99
|79.99
|UAE
|USD
|9.99
|11.99
|6.99
|7.99
|UK
|GBP
|10.99
|12.99
|7.99
|8.99
|US
|USD
|14.99
|16.99
|9.99
|10.99
Via: The Verge
Editor’s note: I thought we saved ourselves people 🙁 Still, it’s still a great deal to pay for Game Pass.
