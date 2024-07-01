Football has been studying the change of some rules. It was known that the International Football Association Board (IFAB) made some modifications to the regulations for the 2024-25 season.

The goal, it is known, is to improve the fluidity of the game and help referees in official competitions around the world.

It was learned that the most important adjustment has to do with hands in the area. “Not all hands that prevent a clear and obvious goal-scoring opportunity will be sanctioned with an automatic red card. Instead, it will be punished with a penalty and a yellow card, unless the action is intentional and prevents a certain goal, which will continue to be grounds for expulsion,” says www.todoalicante.es

Furthermore, the time allowed for goalkeepers to hold the ball is increased from six to eight seconds, with the option of a severe penalty if this period is exceeded, in order to eliminate deliberate time wasting.

“The IFAB thus introduces the penalty for protests by players who are not captains, a measure that is currently being tested in the Euro Cup and Copa America,” the report states.

In addition, the procedure for automatic goal detection (DAG) in competitions that use it is clarified. The referees They will be alerted by watch vibration, visual signals or headphones when the ball completely crosses the goal line, thus improving the accuracy of decision-making.

1. In case of concussion, there may be a sixth change

2. In penalties, the ball must be in the center of the spot when it is taken.

3. Not every hand that prevents a clear and manifest opportunity will be red: it will be punished with a penalty and a yellow card.

A penalty will only be retaken if the player who enters the area has influence on the final result of the play

4. In corner kicks the ball must be in contact with the centre of the circle drawn on the playing field.

5. Goalkeepers may wear long trousers.

6. The referee may decide to stop the match so that captains and coaches can ensure that teammates and coaching staff behave in the best possible way in crucial situations.

7. Protests by players other than captains will be punishable.

8. The time for goalkeepers to retain the ball is increased from six to eight seconds.