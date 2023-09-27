As we approach the beginning of October, fans of series and movies eagerly anticipate the news that will arrive on their streaming platforms. streaming favorites. Netflixafter surprising us with the long-awaited live-action of One Piece and your event Drop 01 Full of exciting announcements, it seems to take a break in terms of big premieres for this month that is about to begin.

However, the good news is that Netflix will not stop delivering quality content to its subscribers. Among the most notable additions is the addition of all seven seasons of the acclaimed series true bloodwhich will arrive on the platform from HBOpromising to satisfy lovers of supernatural and mystery dramas.

In addition, followers of the successful series Lupine You can get excited about the arrival of its third part, which promises to keep us on the edge of our seats with intriguing twists and exciting adventures.

The diversity of options extends across different genres, from suspense with Silence pact even terror with The fall of the House of Usher. Likewise, fans of the irreverent comedy can look forward to the long-awaited seventh season of Big Mouthwhich undoubtedly promises to make you laugh and provoke reflections on life and adolescence.

Below, we share a list of the content that will come to Netflix in October, along with their release dates, so you don’t miss a moment of entertainment:

SERIES:

true blood: Seasons 1-7 (10/1/2023)

Lupine: Part 3 (10/5/2023)

Nam-soon, a super strong girl (7/10/2023)

Silence pact (10/11/2023)

The fall of the House of Usher (10/12/2023)

Big Mouth: Season 7 (10/20/2023)

Doona! (10/20/2023)

Elite: Season 7 (10/20/2023)

FILMS:

Mean girls (10/1/2023)

Super cool (10/1/2023)

Dancer (10/6/2023)

Invitation to murder (10/6/2023)

Fair play (10/6/2023)

little white (10/13/2023)

Inferno Disk (10/20/2023)

Flashback (Soon)

The business of pain (10/27/2023)

DOCUMENTARIES:

Beckham (10/4/2023)

The Great Vaping: Rise and Fall of Juul (10/11/2023)

Life on our planet (10/25/2023)

Mini Spies (10/13/2023)

Strawberry Shortcake: Autumn Special (10/15/2023)

Oggy Oggy: Season 3 (10/16/2023)

Alvin and the Chipmunks: Adventure on Wheels (10/22/2023)

Alvin and the chimpmunks 2 (10/22/2023)

Alvin and the Chipmunks 3 (10/22/2023)

Princess Power: Season 2 (10/23/2023)

ANIME:

Pluto (10/26/2023)

